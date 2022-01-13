Malvern Panalytical expands pharmaceutical drug development solutions through the acquisition of Creoptix

Malvern Panalytical, a company providing advanced analysis and services solutions for the pharma drug product development, as well as services and solutions for other industries, has today announced its acquisition of Creoptix AG, a specialist bioanalysis sensor company. The acquisition forms a critical part of Malvern Panalytical’s strategy to expand its capabilities in support of drug discovery.

Creoptix provides cutting edge tools for molecular interaction analysis through its WAVEsystem of next-generation bioanalytical instruments. The WAVEsystem offers a breakthrough level of kinetics analysis. Engineered around their proprietary Grating-Coupled Interferometry (GCI) technology, these tools enable researchers to access high-quality binding affinity and kinetics data across a broader range of samples than traditional SPR-based solutions. Creoptix’s solutions help its pharmaceutical/life sciences customers accelerate the discovery and development of new drug products.

We are really excited to welcome the Creoptix team into the Malvern Panalytical family. We have always been driven by our desire to support our customers in the development of ground-breaking new drug products. Creoptix significantly builds on the instrumentation and services capabilities we have to achieve this, strengthening our position in supporting small molecule pharmaceutical development, while also significantly growing our capabilities in the fast-growing biopharmaceutical space.” Mark Fleiner, President, Malvern Panalytical.

Line Stigen Raquet, CEO Creoptix, also sees significant opportunities resulting from joining the Malvern Panalytical team. “The purpose of Creoptix has always been to enable life scientists to accelerate drug discovery”, said Line.

Our WAVE portfolio is designed with the vision to advance breakthrough science, and to help scientists develop new and better drugs, faster. We believe that this is an exciting opportunity to further accelerate and deliver on our purpose, as we benefit from the exceptional knowledge and global customer reach provided by Malvern Panalytical.” Line Stigen Raquet, CEO, Creoptix

Integration of Creoptix into the Malvern Panalytical family will now begin and is planned to be completed within the first half of 2022.