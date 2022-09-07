Creoptix launches new WAVEcontrol software to deliver automated, flexible and intuitive label-free interaction analysis for biologics drug-discovery

Creoptix® (a Malvern Panalytical brand) is announcing the addition of two new wizards to their WAVEcontrol software to simplify and streamline workflows. By combining the high sensitivity, throughput, and no-clog microfluidics of the WAVEsystem, with a faster, more flexible, automated approach to screening and characterization, Creoptix is accelerating biologics drug discovery and diagnostics development.

Creoptix launches new WAVEcontrol software to deliver automated, flexible and intuitive label-free interaction analysis for biologics drug-discovery
Figure 1. The WAVEsystem with the WAVEcontrol 4.0 embedded. Image Credit: Malvern Panalytical

The WAVEsystem uses patented grating-coupled interferometry (GCI) technology as a powerful label-free alternative to conventional bioassays. Label-based analytics can cause issues such as altered analyte structures, non-specific binding, background noise and poor detection of weak interactions. GCI technology enables real-time affinity and kinetic measurement, with accurate binding specificity data for every type of analyte, from weak-binding fragments and small molecules to the most complex, native proteins in complex matrices.

The WAVEcontrol is the intuitive software used to operate the device and enables analysts to move from set-up to reporting in four simple steps, through an experiment design optimizer, automated set-up and flexible data evaluation, including Direct Kinetics, and customizable data reporting. The two new smart wizards being launched extend the automated capabilities of the system with:

Ligand screening – a faster, flexible way to screen and characterize antibodies. This wizard works in a Ligand Block logic with each automated block of activity including ligand capture, sample injection and surface regeneration. With an integrated Target Level function, ligand level density is automatically controlled for optimal comparison.

Calibration-free concentration analysis (CFCA) – a reliable, quick and easy calibration-free approach to the quantification of active protein concentration. This new feature is ideal for active protein characterization when a suitable calibrant is not available and when purification efficiency testing is required.

Creoptix launches new WAVEcontrol software to deliver automated, flexible and intuitive label-free interaction analysis for biologics drug-discovery

Related Stories

Figure 2. WAVEcontrol 4.0. Image Credit: Malvern Panalytical

Tatiana Tiago, Product Manager at Creoptix, explains: “We wanted to create an environment where analysts could move seamlessly from sample to data in as few steps as possible, getting to the outputs they need at the touch of a button. The WAVEsystem already provides sensitivity and signal stability, fast throughput and non-clog fluidics, but we wanted to make sure that analysts could harness the analytical power of the system in an easy, flexible and automated way.”

The new WAVEcontrol software wizards mirror the way scientists work and allow them to stay close to the ligand-analyte interaction but ensure as many tasks as possible are automated, saving time and cost, and reducing the errors that can creep in with manual processes.”

Tatiana Tiago, Product Manager, Creoptix

More information on how the WAVEsystem and the new smart wizards within WAVEcontrol are combining to deliver the best results for antibody screening, view our webinar, which includes a presentation from Global Access Diagnostics on how they are using the WAVEsystem and the new ligand screening functionality in lateral flow diagnostics development.

Source:

Malvern Panalytical

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Malvern Panalytical. (2022, September 07). Creoptix launches new WAVEcontrol software to deliver automated, flexible and intuitive label-free interaction analysis for biologics drug-discovery. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 07, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220907/Creoptix-launches-new-WAVEcontrol-software-to-deliver-automated-flexible-and-intuitive-label-free-interaction-analysis-for-biologics-drug-discovery.aspx.

  • MLA

    Malvern Panalytical. "Creoptix launches new WAVEcontrol software to deliver automated, flexible and intuitive label-free interaction analysis for biologics drug-discovery". News-Medical. 07 September 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220907/Creoptix-launches-new-WAVEcontrol-software-to-deliver-automated-flexible-and-intuitive-label-free-interaction-analysis-for-biologics-drug-discovery.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Malvern Panalytical. "Creoptix launches new WAVEcontrol software to deliver automated, flexible and intuitive label-free interaction analysis for biologics drug-discovery". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220907/Creoptix-launches-new-WAVEcontrol-software-to-deliver-automated-flexible-and-intuitive-label-free-interaction-analysis-for-biologics-drug-discovery.aspx. (accessed September 07, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Malvern Panalytical. 2022. Creoptix launches new WAVEcontrol software to deliver automated, flexible and intuitive label-free interaction analysis for biologics drug-discovery. News-Medical, viewed 07 September 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220907/Creoptix-launches-new-WAVEcontrol-software-to-deliver-automated-flexible-and-intuitive-label-free-interaction-analysis-for-biologics-drug-discovery.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Using MDRS to accelerate deformulation: a new whitepaper from Malvern Instruments
Malvern Panalytical expands pharmaceutical drug development solutions through the acquisition of Creoptix
Pharmaceutical powder characterisation and inhaler testing workshop to include expert presentations
New instrument for OINDP characterization from Malvern Instruments to be showcased at DDL23
Malvern Panalytical and concept life sciences announce integration
Developing Analytical Techniques for Biotherapeutics
Analytical strategies that support OSD formulation: A new whitepaper from Malvern Instruments
Malvern Panalytical Announce Efforts Towards a Platform For Protein Aggregation Profiling

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Malvern Panalytical

See all content from Malvern Panalytical
You might also like...
Range of biopharma solutions from Malvern Instruments extended by distribution agreement with Affinity Biosensors