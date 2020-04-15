Collaborative effort delivers life-saving breathing aid

A breathing aid that can help keep Covid-19 patients out of intensive care, has been developed in just 5 days by mechanical engineers at University College London and clinicians at University College London Hospital working in conjunction with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains.



CPAP device helps Covid-19 patients with serious lung infections breathe more easily

The breathing aid, known as a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), has been used extensively in hospitals in China and Italy to help Covid-19 patients with serious lung infections to breathe more easily, when oxygen alone is insufficient. An important component in the device is a machined Vyon® F Silencer developed and delivered in just five days by UK life sciences manufacturer - Porvair Sciences Ltd.