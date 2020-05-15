New book demystifies the molecular biology of breast cancer

Breast cancer is known as one of the most deadly diseases among women. However, recent advancements in the imaging tools and diagnostic methods for breast cancer has improved the screening in the past few years. There are many breakthroughs that have been made in the area of cellular and molecular studies in breast cancer research. Research on molecular biomarkers has also gained momentum in recent times.

Advanced studies on molecular biology have portrayed various molecular mechanisms of cancer progression utilizing genetic, proteomic and metabolomic platforms despite the tumor heterogeneity. Current Advances in Breast Cancer Research: A Molecular Approach emphasizes on the basic and translational research on breast cancer This book is unique from other breast cancer-related textbooks in several important ways. The book compiles several chapters underlining the current challenges and innovative research findings by different research groups. The book has 14 chapters delineating the molecular discovery, clinical diagnostics, and treatments in breast cancer.

Chapters have been contributed by experts in the field, adding a dimension of authority to this detailed reference as they offer additional perpectives about the future of breast cancer medicine in specific niches. Readers are informed about the detailed molecular biology of the disease, including an elaborate exploration of altered cellular metabolism in breast cancer. The book represents a framework for providing theoretical and practical unification of breast cancer research information. It is an essential reference for medical students, new investigators, and oncology clinicians. The authors hope to encourage young independent researchers and students to be more skilled and knowledgeable so that they can establish careers in biomedical sciences while also attempting to inspire cancer researchers to be more trained and skilled in solving the emerging challenges in the field of breast cancer research.