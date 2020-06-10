Evosep and Agilent Technologies will collaborate to further improve their robust, high-throughput workflows for proteomics

Today, at the ASMS 2020 Reboot, Evosep and Agilent Technologies announce their joint efforts to improve robust, high-throughput workflows for clinical research proteomics. The initial data from the collaboration will be presented at the conference in poster ThP 489 as well as in an online webinar today (Register here)

Figure 1. Evosep One is a chromatography system that delivers fast, sensitive and robust proteomic analysis of clinical samples, while supporting connections to a wide range of mass spectrometers.

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics has become a central technology in biological research and it is now promising to become equally powerful for future clinical research, for instance through characterization of the plasma proteome and tissue proteomes in adequate depth. Proteomics as a technology may have lacked the speed and robustness necessary, but with recent advances in sample preparation and chromatography, accurate proteome quantitation in high throughput mode for thousands of samples is now possible.