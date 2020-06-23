Jubilant Therapeutics announces preclinical data of dual LSD1 and HDAC6 at AACR 2020

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that preclinical data of dual LSD1 and HDAC6 inhibitor JBI-802, will be presented in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II. The preclinical data demonstrated that JBI-802 has strong efficacy in multiple in vivo cancer models mediated by LSD1 and HDAC6 inhibition, while demonstrating excellent selectivity against other HDACs and superior in vivo efficacy compared to single agents targeting LSD1 or HDAC6.

We are excited to reveal these new data from our study of JBI-802 whose first-in-class dual mechanism of action targets the overexpression of two proteins, while exhibiting a favorable tolerability profile."

Syed Kazmi, President and Chief Executive Officer

