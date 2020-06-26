Tecan and Labforward join forces to offer digital documentation of plate reader experiments

Tecan is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration with leading smart lab provider Labforward. Labforward introduces Well Plate Templates and the Tecan Connector App add-ons for their Labfolder electronic lab notebook software that offers connectivity with Tecan microplate readers.

Laboratories increasingly require an easy-to-use solution that integrates lab equipment into the larger workflow, with access to key instrument functionality and electronic data capture. Well Plate Templates integrates with SparkControl Magellan™ and Magellan™ Pro to provide a straightforward user interface for control of Tecan microplate readers and electronic data capture into Labfolder. This versatile app allows operators to design multi-well experiments, document sample preparation steps and execute detection protocols, as well as recording and managing the experimental data.

We are delighted to work with Labforward to integrate our Magellan software with the new Well Plate Templates app. It provides the connectivity our customers need via a simplified interface, giving them seamless control over the operation of their laboratory plate readers as part of a broader lab workflow, from planning to execution.”

Sandro Palumbo, Director Detection at Tecan

Simon Bungers, CEO and co-founder of Labforward, commented: “When we decided to extend the functionality of Labfolder, we looked for a partner that had an excellent reputation in the field and shared our philosophy in terms of openness; Tecan fitted the bill perfectly.”

Tecan has a modern outlook, and understands the need for an independent platform that connects to different datasets from various devices. We look forward to further collaboration in the future.”

Florian Hauer, CPO and co-founder

Source:

Tecan

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Tecan. (2020, June 26). Tecan and Labforward join forces to offer digital documentation of plate reader experiments. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 26, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200626/Tecan-and-Labforward-join-forces-to-offer-digital-documentation-of-plate-reader-experiments.aspx.

  • MLA

    Tecan. "Tecan and Labforward join forces to offer digital documentation of plate reader experiments". News-Medical. 26 June 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200626/Tecan-and-Labforward-join-forces-to-offer-digital-documentation-of-plate-reader-experiments.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Tecan. "Tecan and Labforward join forces to offer digital documentation of plate reader experiments". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200626/Tecan-and-Labforward-join-forces-to-offer-digital-documentation-of-plate-reader-experiments.aspx. (accessed June 26, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Tecan. 2020. Tecan and Labforward join forces to offer digital documentation of plate reader experiments. News-Medical, viewed 26 June 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200626/Tecan-and-Labforward-join-forces-to-offer-digital-documentation-of-plate-reader-experiments.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Tecan introduces new range of clear liquid handling disposable tips
Tecan unveils Cavro Magni Flex OEM robotic liquid handling instrument development platform
Understanding molecular mechanisms and metabolic pathways of yeast for drug discovery
Tecan launches NGS DreamPrep delivering unprecedented speed and accuracy for automated library preparation
Tecan unveils Spark Cyto plate reader with real-time image cytometry
Tecan to launch Fluent Gx Automation Workstation for use in regulated laboratories
Tecan Synergence offers comprehensive approach to OEM system development
Researchers use Tecan Spark multimode reader to investigate epidermolysis bullosa

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

More Content from Tecan

See all content from Tecan
You might also like... ×
Tecan introduces optimized packaging for clear disposable tips