Tecan and Labforward join forces to offer digital documentation of plate reader experiments

Tecan is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration with leading smart lab provider Labforward. Labforward introduces Well Plate Templates and the Tecan Connector App add-ons for their Labfolder electronic lab notebook software that offers connectivity with Tecan microplate readers.

Laboratories increasingly require an easy-to-use solution that integrates lab equipment into the larger workflow, with access to key instrument functionality and electronic data capture. Well Plate Templates integrates with SparkControl Magellan™ and Magellan™ Pro to provide a straightforward user interface for control of Tecan microplate readers and electronic data capture into Labfolder. This versatile app allows operators to design multi-well experiments, document sample preparation steps and execute detection protocols, as well as recording and managing the experimental data.

We are delighted to work with Labforward to integrate our Magellan software with the new Well Plate Templates app. It provides the connectivity our customers need via a simplified interface, giving them seamless control over the operation of their laboratory plate readers as part of a broader lab workflow, from planning to execution.” Sandro Palumbo, Director Detection at Tecan

Simon Bungers, CEO and co-founder of Labforward, commented: “When we decided to extend the functionality of Labfolder, we looked for a partner that had an excellent reputation in the field and shared our philosophy in terms of openness; Tecan fitted the bill perfectly.”