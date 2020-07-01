BioStrata appoints two new recruits to strengthen life science marketing team

BioStrata, the life science marketing specialist, has appointed two new recruits further advancing the agency’s expert marketing team. Joanne Butler, a CIM qualified, creative and strategic senior marketer with 20 years of experience in B2B marketing agencies, takes on the newly created role of Client Services Director. In this role she will foster innovation and lead the team in delivering industry-leading strategic marketing campaigns for clients.

April Taylor (left) and Joanne Butler (right) join BioStrata

Meanwhile, April Taylor joins as Marketing Communications Executive leveraging a background in biomedical science and first-hand CRO laboratory experience to support clients with insightful PR and marketing that talks to the right scientific audiences. The appointments come at a time when BioStrata has been helping many life science companies adapt their marketing plans to overcome the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also recently launched new initiatives, Scientists on Standby and Marketing Masterminds.

We’re delighted to welcome Joanne and April to the BioStrata team. Together they bring a wide range of experiences and skills that will help to further elevate our expertise and team structure to benefit clients and help drive future growth. With the whole company working remotely due to the pandemic, having new people join the team really brings home the importance of leveraging technology and good communication, whatever your business." Clare Russell PhD, Co-founder and Managing Director of BioStrata

While COVID-19 has brought many challenges for the industry, it has also created opportunities and we’re excited to have been in a position to take a lead with these actively supporting the industry at this difficult time. We are finding that marketing teams need strategic support more than ever as they reimagine their offerings and adapt to new ways of doing business without the face-to-face meetings and industry events they usually rely on. Our focus is on helping those teams navigate the challenges through innovative approaches ensuring they remain on track for reaching their business goals." Paul Avery PhD, Co-founder and Managing Director of BioStrata

Recently, BioStrata launched Scientists on Standby, an online portal developed in anticipation of increased pressure on UK diagnostic testing laboratories and facilities throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The portal enables scientists with relevant skills and experience to volunteer their time, expertise and support for COVID-19 screening and testing. www.scientistsonstandby.com

At the same time, in recognition of the unique challenges facing many life science marketing and communications professionals, BioStrata launched Life Science Marketing Masterminds. This program brings together industry peers from life science companies to share experiences, brainstorm solutions and leverage the power of peer thinking to overcome these challenges together. www.biostratamarketing.com/life-science-marketing-masterminds