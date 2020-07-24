Life science diagnostic start up is seeing growing interest and support for disease detection tests

A Purdue University-affiliated life science diagnostic startup is seeing growing interest and support for its innovations focused on detecting and pre-empting the risks of debilitating diseases such as certain cancers.

Diana Caldwell, president, and CEO of Amplified Sciences LLC, is taking part Friday (July 24) in MedCity INVEST, a national virtual investing event featuring health care startups from across the U.S.

This is an incredible opportunity to be among a very select group of startups pitching technologies that are designed to save lives." Diana Caldwell, President and CEO, Amplified Sciences LLC

Amplified Sciences was recently accepted into the National Institutes of Health's Applicant Assistance Program for Small Businesses, or NIH AAP. Amplified Sciences' leaders will receive customized assistance in preparing to submit a proposal for SBIR/STTR grants from the National Cancer Institute in September.

Amplified Sciences, which is working on advancing innovations for earlier detection of cancer and other diseases, bases its products on patented technologies from Purdue and the laboratory of Vincent Jo Davisson. The patent-protected technology platform enables the amplification of hard-to-find biomarkers.

Davisson, a professor in Purdue's College of Pharmacy and the co-founder of Amplified Sciences, connected with Caldwell through the Purdue Foundry, an entrepreneurship and commercialization hub housed in the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in Purdue's Discovery Park District, adjacent to the Purdue campus.

Amplified Sciences has just completed a $1.1 million seed funding round, with significant participation from the Purdue Foundry Investment Fund, to help continue the mission of advancing life science technologies. The syndicate of investors come from across the U.S.

"We eagerly anticipate tracking their progress going forward," said John Hanak, managing director of Purdue Ventures. "The Foundry Investment Fund provides an important avenue for attracting interest in Purdue-affiliated life sciences companies like Amplified Sciences."