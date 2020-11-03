Science and technology award awarded to scientists at Bruker Daltonics

The Human Proteome Organization presents HUPO awards annually at the 19th Human Proteome Organization World Congress. These awards recognize the outstanding efforts and achievements of individuals (or groups) in the field of proteomics.

With the development of Virtual HUPO 2020 Connect, this year the HUPO awards will be presented online via webinar during the virtual congress from October 19-22, 2020. HUPO gratefully acknowledges the support of Clinical Proteomics - BioMed Central, Journal of Proteomics - ELSEVIER BV, Journal of Proteome Research - ACS Publications, and the Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) as sponsors of four of the annual awards.

The Awards will be presented via a live online webinar on October 21, 2020. To view the Congress program, please click here.

Science and Technology Award

The Science and Technology Award recognizes an individual or team in private industry who played a key role in the commercialization of proteomics technology, product, or procedure. The emphasis for the award is on making the technology, product, or procedure widely available, which is different from the basic scientific invention.

This award is sponsored by the HUPO Industry Advisory Board. This award is shared by two recipients from Bruker Daltonics; Melvin Park and Oliver Raether.

Please click here to read their biographies.