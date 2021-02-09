Tecan and UgenTec partner to offer sample-to-result solutions for qPCR

Tecan and laboratory software specialist UgenTec have announced a collaboration to develop fully integrated, sample-to-result solutions for PCR workflows.

This newly formed partnership will combine Tecan’s liquid handling and automation expertise with UgenTec’s best-in-class FastFinder software, integrating end-to-end automation with comprehensive data analysis and workflow tools, providing high throughput solutions for molecular testing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the challenges associated with high throughput molecular testing, requiring a more integrated approach to meet workload demands without compromising on the quality of results. Tecan and UgenTec will overcome this issue by creating a fully automated workflow – from sample preparation to data analysis and interpretation – using Tecan’s automation workstations with UgenTec’s FastFinder software suite. The joint solutions will be offered directly to diagnostics labs globally, as well as forming the basis of OEM in vitro diagnostics platforms developed through Tecan Synergence™.

This partnership with UgenTec is another important milestone in our growing digital ecosystem. We strongly believe that open innovation is the best way to provide labs with powerful solutions to meet the challenges they face today and to better prepare them for the future, and UgenTec’s forward-thinking approach and leading position in molecular diagnostics made the company a natural fit.” Ralf Griebel, Head of Partnering Business at Tecan

Michiel Reessink, VP of Global Sales at UgenTec, added: “Efficient automation is now essential for molecular diagnostics labs to attain the throughput and traceability necessary to meet international quality and compliance standards. The combination of our diagnostics-oriented artificial intelligence tools with Tecan’s market-leading liquid handling technologies provides the perfect end-to-end solution, helping labs to achieve the accuracy and scalability required to address current and future challenges in molecular diagnostics.”

To learn more about Tecan’s offering in Genomics, visit diagnostics.tecan.com/molecular-genetics