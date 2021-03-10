Huron Digital Pathology Receives CE-IVD Mark for TissueScope iQ Scanner

Huron Digital Pathology has received a CE-IVD mark for its high throughput TissueScope iQ 400 slide whole slide scanner.

The CE mark indicates that the TissueScope iQ scanner complies with the European In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations. With this certification, Huron accelerates its entry into the diagnostic pathology market in Europe and other key geographies globally to help laboratories keep pace with the rising cancer burden.

All three TissueScope scanner models are now CE-IVD and Health Canada certified.

Learn more about TissueScope iQ here.

Source:

Huron Digital Pathology

