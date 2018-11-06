Accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence-powered image search and whole slide scanning workflows

Nov 6 2018

Huron Digital Pathology today announced it will accelerate the deployment of digital pathology workflows in hospitals and research/educational facilities. Leveraging the strength of Dell EMC’s IT infrastructure products, which are compatible with Huron’s current and future whole slide scanning hardware and artificial intelligence-powered image search software, a reference architecture has been co-developed that includes:

In teaming up with Dell EMC and developing the reference architecture, we are shining the spotlight on the increasingly significant role IT professionals are playing in the future of digital pathology"

“Being able to combine best-in-class scanning hardware, innovative AI-powered image search software with robust and scalable storage and computing hardware helps to democratize digital pathology for the benefit of all.”

Patrick Myles, CEO of Huron Digital Pathology.

“Empowering hospitals and research facilities with cutting-edge solutions not only advances the field of pathology but can make a big difference in individual patients lives,” said David Dimond, Chief Innovation Officer, Healthcare, Dell EMC. “Leveraging the strength of Dell EMC’s IT infrastructure products together with Huron to improve digital pathology workflows has resulted in something I think is a truly powerful solution.”

Source:

Huron Digital Pathology

