Grundium Press Release: 1000th Microscope Scanner

On March 24th, 2021 Grundium manufactured its 1000th microscope scanner. Grundium has fast become a serious player in digital pathology, providing a small footprint, high-precision, and easy-to-use imaging component fitting any workflow at a competitive cost. The Finnish company delivered its first digital microscope scanner in 2019. With demand and sales growing the 2000th scanner is expected to be delivered still this year.

Image Credit: Grundium

Marko Tuuri, Factory Operations Manager at Grundium has an extensive background in ramping up mobile phone production. “We have brought in the best methods from mobile phone manufacturing and applied them in making high-precision imaging instruments. The Ocus scanners require an even more delicate process and handling than phones, there’s no room for error” Tuuri says.

A global leader in advanced imaging technology, Grundium makes digital pathology and best professional diagnosis available for all life – whether human, animal, plant, or other. This is achieved by doing something that nobody else can: applying state-of-the-art mobile technology in digital pathology.

We’re working with excellent partners and customers. Making a big impact in human and animal healthcare feels amazing”, Grundium CEO Mika Kuisma

Established in 2015 by ex-Nokia engineers, the Tampere-based company is democratizing digital pathology with the Ocus® microscope scanners. The cutting-edge imaging solutions are based on over 20 years of experience in optics, sensors, and beautiful high-precision devices. Grundium serves various industries and businesses enhancing quality and processes, protecting human life, and safeguarding a clean environment.