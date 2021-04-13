Brooks Instrument Makes ISO/IEC 17025 Certification Available on SLA Series Biotech Mass Flow Controllers

Brooks Instrument, a world leader in advanced flow, pressure, and vapor delivery solutions, has made the ISO/IEC 17025 certification, one of the most important metrology and calibration certifications, available as an option on its SLA Series Biotech mass flow controllers (MFC). Engineered specifically for the needs of the biotechnology market, these MFCs are used to precisely measure and control the delivery of process gases necessary for cellular metabolism in biotech applications.

Image Credit: Brooks Instrument

The ISO/IEC 17025 certification was already available as an option on the company’s other industry-leading standard SLA5800 and SLAMf Series MFCs.

This certification, in addition to FDA/USP class VI/ADI-free elastomers and other certificates, satisfies even more regulatory compliance requirements for biopharmaceutical manufacturers that depend upon accurate flow control calibration for their applications.

Due to increased regulations in the biotech market, Brooks Instrument has invested in its manufacturing facilities in the USA and Hungary with high-precision metrology and calibration systems in order to offer the ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation issued by the globally recognized International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

For better compliance and enhanced traceability requirements, offering ISO/IEC 17025 certification to our customers lets Brooks Instrument provide peace of mind with overall device accuracy, documented quality systems, and consistent results from our calibration systems,”

Anish Thuse, Industrial Global Product Marketing Specialist at Brooks Instrument

More information about the SLA Series Biotech mass flow controller is available in a product video at https://youtu.be/k9OcxugYL8k.

Plus, learn more about the significance of ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation by visiting the Brooks Instrument blog post at https://www.brooksinstrument.com/en/blog/17025-accreditation.

About Brooks Instrument:

Since 1946, Brooks Instrument has been a leader in precision fluid measurement and control technology. Providing instrumentation for flow, pressure, and vaporization, the company serves customers in pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, fiber optics and thin-film manufacturing, solar cells, LED, alternative energy, oil and gas refining, chemical and petrochemical research, and semiconductor manufacturing.

With manufacturing, sales, and service locations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Brooks Instrument has the world’s largest installed base of mass flow controllers. Its broad family of products includes legacy brands such as UNIT Instruments, Tylan, Key Instruments, and Celerity.

For more information, please visit www.BrooksInstrument.com. The company is also on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/Brooks-Instrument) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/Brooks407).

