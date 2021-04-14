Linkam FDCS196 stage used in research to develop a novel transdermal delivery system for risperidone

The first study of its kind reports on the enhancement of skin permeability of risperidone (RIS) using eutectic systems.

A recent study undertaken at the University of Petra in Jordan describes for the first time the formation of room temperature therapeutic deep eutectic solvent (THEDES) of RIS, an antipsychotic drug that is used in the treatment of schizophrenia, mixed and manic states associated with bipolar disorder and irritability in children and adolescents with autism.

RIS is commercially available as a conventional tablet, disintegrating tablet, oral liquid solution, and long-acting intramuscular injection. It is thought that creating a transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS) for RIS may help improve its bioavailability, which is typically low. The conversion of the active pharmaceutical agent (API) into liquid form using deep eutectic solvents (DES) to form THEDES has been reported to have many formulation advantages, including enhanced skin permeation for transdermal drug delivery.  

In this first-ever study aimed at enhancing the skin permeability of RIS using eutectic systems, the researchers were able to achieve the formation of room temperature THEDES of RIS and some fatty acids using a simple method for preparation – potentially opening up opportunities for formulation innovation for this important pharmaceutical drug.

Freeze drying microscopy (FDM) can be used to determine the crystallization, collapse, and eutectic temperatures of pharmaceutical solutions intended to freeze dry. In this study, FDM was successfully used to follow the eutectic phase changes for the THEDES of RIS. These changes were captured using a Linkam FDCS196 varying temperature control stage.

Related Stories

Faisal T. Al-Akayleh, Associate Professor at the University of Petra comments on the role of the Linkam stage in this research: “Eutectic systems’ phase changes are temperature-dependant, which we were able to control and monitor with the Linkam FDCS196 stage. The stage provided valuable information regarding the phase change and transitions the drug undergoes as a function of temperature, clarifying the interpretation of the differential thermal analysis results.”

We are pleased that the FDCS196 stage played an important role in the development of a novel liquid pharmaceutical formulation of RIS to overcome problems of poor drug solubility, dissolution, and permeation. Hopefully, this work will lead to new formulations of RIS that will benefit patients around the world. The FDCS196 is used in a wide range of research, from increasing the shelf life of drugs and vaccines, to food processing and preservation.”

Duncan Stacey, Sales and Marketing Director, Linkam Scientific Instruments

To learn more about Linkam Scientific’s freeze-drying stages, visit https://www.linkam.co.uk/freeze-drying

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Linkam Scientific Instruments. (2021, April 14). Linkam FDCS196 stage used in research to develop a novel transdermal delivery system for risperidone. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 14, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210414/Linkam-FDCS196-stage-used-in-research-to-develop-a-novel-transdermal-delivery-system-for-risperidone.aspx.

  • MLA

    Linkam Scientific Instruments. "Linkam FDCS196 stage used in research to develop a novel transdermal delivery system for risperidone". News-Medical. 14 April 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210414/Linkam-FDCS196-stage-used-in-research-to-develop-a-novel-transdermal-delivery-system-for-risperidone.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Linkam Scientific Instruments. "Linkam FDCS196 stage used in research to develop a novel transdermal delivery system for risperidone". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210414/Linkam-FDCS196-stage-used-in-research-to-develop-a-novel-transdermal-delivery-system-for-risperidone.aspx. (accessed April 14, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Linkam Scientific Instruments. 2021. Linkam FDCS196 stage used in research to develop a novel transdermal delivery system for risperidone. News-Medical, viewed 14 April 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210414/Linkam-FDCS196-stage-used-in-research-to-develop-a-novel-transdermal-delivery-system-for-risperidone.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Linkam stages used to study the effects of cryopreservation on the quality of Koala spermatozoa samples
Linkam Scientific temperature controlled warm stages chosen for sperm motility in human fertility testing
Researchers detect cancer cells at an early stage of development via luminescent nanothermometers
Sperm viability assessed in a number of UK fertility laboratories by using Linkam’s warm stages

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Linkam tensile stage chosen to control stress in growth of human collagen by the University of Liverpool