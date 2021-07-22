Finding most promising targets for pan-coronavirus drugs

Safe and effective vaccines offer hope for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the possible emergence of vaccine-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as novel coronaviruses, make finding treatments that work against all coronaviruses as important as ever. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Journal of Proteome Research have analyzed viral proteins across 27 coronavirus species and thousands of samples from COVID-19 patients, identifying highly conserved sequences that could make the best drug targets.

Drugs often bind inside "pockets" on proteins that hold the drug snugly, causing it to interfere with the protein's function. Scientists can identify potential drug-binding pockets from the 3D structures of viral proteins. Over time, however, viruses can mutate their protein pockets so that drugs no longer fit. But some drug-binding pockets are so essential to the protein's function that they can't be mutated, and these sequences are generally conserved over time in the same and related viruses. Matthieu Schapira and colleagues wanted to find the most highly conserved drug-binding pockets in viral proteins from COVID-19 patient samples and from other coronaviruses, revealing the most promising targets for pan-coronavirus drugs.

Related Stories

The team used a computer algorithm to identify drug-binding pockets in the 3D structures of 15 SARS-CoV-2 proteins. The researchers then found corresponding proteins in 27 coronavirus species and compared their sequences in the drug-binding pockets. The two most conserved druggable sites were a pocket overlapping the RNA binding site of the helicase nsp13, and a binding pocket containing the catalytic site of the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase nsp12. Both of these proteins are involved in viral RNA replication and transcription. The drug-binding pocket on nsp13 was also the most highly conserved across thousands of SARS-CoV-2 samples taken from COVID-19 patients, with not a single mutation. The researchers say that novel antiviral drugs targeting the catalytic site of nsp12 are currently in phase II and III clinical trials for COVID-19, and that the RNA binding site of nsp13 is a previously underexplored target that should be a high priority for drug development.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Journal reference:

Yazdani, S., et al. (2021) Genetic Variability of the SARS-CoV-2 Pocketome. Journal of Proteome Research. doi.org/10.1021/acs.jproteome.1c00206.

Posted in: Proteomics | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccine highly effective against alpha and beta variants
SARS-CoV-2 immunity due to prior infection or vaccination is similar, study says
Researchers examine the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in reducing household transmission
Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants
Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec
An oral pill for COVID-19? Molnupiravir shows promise
Should we be concerned about the SARS-CoV-2 Lambda variant?
Dandelion extract inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Preventing lethal blood clots

In our latest interview, we spoke to Professor Robert Ariëns from the University of Leeds about his latest research into blood clots and how they can be prevented.

Preventing lethal blood clots

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Increased heart rate as a physiological response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine