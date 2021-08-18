Designing antimalarials with multiple targeting mechanisms of action

Malaria remains a serious global health threat. While the current discoveries of antimalarials are almost totally focused on single mode-of-action inhibitors, multi-targeting inhibitors are highly desired to overcome the increasingly serious drug resistance.

The authors of this article performed a structure-based drug design on the mitochondrial respiratory chain of protein binding sites of P. falciparum simultaneously (allosteric site of type II cytochromebc1). Antimalarials with such multiple targeting mechanisms of action have not been reported previously.

RYL-581 kills various drug-resistant strains invitro and shows good solubility as well as in vivo activity. This structure-based strategy for designing RYL-581 from starting compound may be helpful for other future medicinal chemistry research, particularly for drug discovery on membrane-associated targets.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Yang, Y., et al. (2021) Design, synthesis, and biological evaluation of multiple targeting antimalarials. Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B. doi.org/10.1016/j.apsb.2021.05.008.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Biotium releases new ExoBrite EV Membrane Staining Kits
China earns a malaria-free certification from WHO
Scientists seek to block pathogen’s most reliable weapon to cause severe malaria
Microbe transmitted between mosquitoes could be key to controlling malaria
Novel candidate malaria vaccine confers high levels of durable protection
New malaria vaccine is undergoing Phase 1 trials but current results show it provides strong and long-lasting protection
Two chemoattenuated PfSPZ malaria vaccines provide strong and lasting protection
Simple blood tests may help prevent inaccuracy in the diagnosis of severe malaria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Invasive 'famine weed' could escalate the spread of malaria