Olympus Announces First Organoid Conference to Support Stem Cell Research

Olympus is proud to announce its first Olympus Organoid Conference—Think Deep, See Deeper, which will be held virtually on Sept. 7–9, 2021. This free three-day event will include presentations, tech talks and product demonstrations to support emerging stem cell research through 3D microscopy imaging.

Image Credit: Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT

Think Deep, See Deeper

As 3D structures that mimic real organs, organoids hold great potential as a tool to study a wide range of subjects in stem cell research. The conference will focus on the use of organoids in developmental biology, regenerative medicine, personalized medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing.

Scientific Presentations

Presentations will cover a range of topics, including the challenges and solutions of imaging organoids in 3D, in vitro and in vivo tissue optical clearing methods, and 3D microscopy and segmentation best practices.

Speakers include Anne Beghin, PhD, research assistant professor at the National University of Singapore; Professor Dan Zhu from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China; Graham Wright, PhD, the acting director of A*STAR Microscopy Platform in Singapore; and Yu Weimiao, PhD, principal investigator at the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Singapore.

See the full agenda and register today at Olympus-LifeScience.com/OrganoidConference.

Sessions will be available on demand after the conference.

Source: https://www.olympus-lifescience.com/en/