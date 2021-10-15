Olympus DP23M Monochrome Microscope Camera Simplifies Standard Fluorescence Imaging and Expression Checks

The newest Olympus DP series microscope camera—the DP23M monochrome camera—continues the series’ reputation for delivering high-quality images. With advanced features found on high-end microscope cameras, the DP23M monochrome camera provides premium fluorescence images at a reasonable cost.

Image Credit: Olympus

Fast, Efficient Fluorescence Protein Expression Checks

The camera’s sensitive back side illuminated monochrome CMOS sensor, 6.4-megapixel resolution, fast frame rate and advanced features combine to deliver bright fluorescence images of even very dim samples for fluorescence protein expression checks and routine fluorescence imaging and documentation. For added flexibility, the camera supports microscopy techniques besides fluorescence, including phase contrast, inversion contrast and differential interference contrast.

Related Stories

Fluorescence images are captured with a high signal-to-noise ratio while Olympus Smart Image Averaging (OSIA) further reduces noise during live viewing to make even small, subtle details in the sample visible. With a broad spectral range from 400 nm to 1000 nm, you can image samples using popular infrared dyes.

Simplify Routine Fluorescence Imaging

The DP23M monochrome camera comes equipped with high-end features that make imaging fast and efficient. The Fast Live function keeps the onscreen image clear while you move the sample to make it easier to locate areas of interest, even during long-exposure imaging. To speed up the focusing process, the Focus Peaking function helps you quickly decide and adjust the critical focus. A new sharpness filter enables you to use the camera with low magnification 10x objectives to see detail over a wide field of view and check multiple cells at the same time.

Start Imaging Fast

The DP23M camera is passively cooled and uses a single cable connection, making it compact and simple to set up—just plug in the USB cable. With seamless integration into Olympus cellSens imaging software, acquiring images is simple and intuitive.

For more information about the DP23M monochrome camera, visit www.olympuslifescience.com/en/camera/mono/dp23m/.

Source: https://www.olympus-lifescience.com/en/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. (2021, October 15). Olympus DP23M Monochrome Microscope Camera Simplifies Standard Fluorescence Imaging and Expression Checks. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 15, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211015/Olympus-DP23M-Monochrome-Microscope-Camera-Simplifies-Standard-Fluorescence-Imaging-and-Expression-Checks.aspx.

  • MLA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "Olympus DP23M Monochrome Microscope Camera Simplifies Standard Fluorescence Imaging and Expression Checks". News-Medical. 15 October 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211015/Olympus-DP23M-Monochrome-Microscope-Camera-Simplifies-Standard-Fluorescence-Imaging-and-Expression-Checks.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "Olympus DP23M Monochrome Microscope Camera Simplifies Standard Fluorescence Imaging and Expression Checks". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211015/Olympus-DP23M-Monochrome-Microscope-Camera-Simplifies-Standard-Fluorescence-Imaging-and-Expression-Checks.aspx. (accessed October 15, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. 2021. Olympus DP23M Monochrome Microscope Camera Simplifies Standard Fluorescence Imaging and Expression Checks. News-Medical, viewed 15 October 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211015/Olympus-DP23M-Monochrome-Microscope-Camera-Simplifies-Standard-Fluorescence-Imaging-and-Expression-Checks.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Olympus and Cytosurge collaborate to deliver a complete single-cell and CRISPR genetic manipulation solution in the Americas
Olympus Wins a 2021 Edison Award for Automated Cell Culture System
USC-Olympus partnership in multiscale bioimaging furthers precision medicine
Olympus scanR high-content screening station v. 3.2 brings improved image quality with award-winning X Line objectives
Olympus and Ultivue Announce Comarketing Agreement for Leading-Edge Fluorescent Multiplexing Solution
Next-Generation Microscopy Image Analysis with Deep-Learning Technology
Olympus Launches Innovative Incubation Monitoring System with Cell Count and Confluency Analysis to Improve the Regenerative Medicine Workflow
Olympus announces global image of the year award winners

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
The art of science: Olympus launches second global image of the year award