Olympus DP23M Monochrome Microscope Camera Simplifies Standard Fluorescence Imaging and Expression Checks

The newest Olympus DP series microscope camera—the DP23M monochrome camera—continues the series’ reputation for delivering high-quality images. With advanced features found on high-end microscope cameras, the DP23M monochrome camera provides premium fluorescence images at a reasonable cost.

Image Credit: Olympus

Fast, Efficient Fluorescence Protein Expression Checks

The camera’s sensitive back side illuminated monochrome CMOS sensor, 6.4-megapixel resolution, fast frame rate and advanced features combine to deliver bright fluorescence images of even very dim samples for fluorescence protein expression checks and routine fluorescence imaging and documentation. For added flexibility, the camera supports microscopy techniques besides fluorescence, including phase contrast, inversion contrast and differential interference contrast.

Fluorescence images are captured with a high signal-to-noise ratio while Olympus Smart Image Averaging (OSIA) further reduces noise during live viewing to make even small, subtle details in the sample visible. With a broad spectral range from 400 nm to 1000 nm, you can image samples using popular infrared dyes.

Simplify Routine Fluorescence Imaging

The DP23M monochrome camera comes equipped with high-end features that make imaging fast and efficient. The Fast Live function keeps the onscreen image clear while you move the sample to make it easier to locate areas of interest, even during long-exposure imaging. To speed up the focusing process, the Focus Peaking function helps you quickly decide and adjust the critical focus. A new sharpness filter enables you to use the camera with low magnification 10x objectives to see detail over a wide field of view and check multiple cells at the same time.

Start Imaging Fast

The DP23M camera is passively cooled and uses a single cable connection, making it compact and simple to set up—just plug in the USB cable. With seamless integration into Olympus cellSens imaging software, acquiring images is simple and intuitive.

Source: https://www.olympus-lifescience.com/en/