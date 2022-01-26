DoD Awards Contract to Siemens Healthineers to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

On Jan. 21, 2022, the Department of Defense (DoD), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded a contract to Siemens Healthineers, located in Tarrytown, New York, to procure 50 million over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. This effort supports the president’s plan to deliver 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation in response to the Omicron variant.

The DoD’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) led this effort in partnership with DoD’s Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell (DA2), Army Contracting Command, and the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR). The procurement was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to supply critical medical resources to the nation.