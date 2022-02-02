Scientists describe a smell sensory map in fruit flies

The distinctive smell of a flower.. the unmistakable aroma of coffee… the dangers linked with inhaling smoke fumes. Sensory systems have evolved to provide us with immediate, finely tuned information about the world around us, whether they are colors processed through our visual system or certain pitches interpreted through our hearing.

This barrage of information is processed by our sensory systems. Scientists have uncovered maps that depict how sensory neurons are arranged based on their function to effectively process such information. This kind of functional map, however, had not yet been identified for the sense of smell. University of California San Diego researchers have now described such a smell sensory map in fruit flies. On the surface of fly antennae, where odorous chemicals are detected, the scientists have discovered how the fly olfactory system is organized, and why.

This new map was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by a team lead by graduate student Shiuan-Tze Wu from the laboratory of Biological Sciences Associate Professor Chih-Ying Su. The study details how the fly's olfactory receptor neurons, the components that sense smell, are organized within the sensory hairs.

We are constantly being bombarded by hundreds of odorous chemicals in our environment. We have described a peripheral mechanism that has allowed the fly to make sense of such overwhelmingly complex stimuli."

Chih-Ying Su, Study Corresponding Author and Biological Sciences Associate Professor, University of California - San Diego

The researchers provide evidence that the fruit fly's olfactory system, which Su described as simple yet elegant, is structured to give the insect the ability to make quick assessments of odors in an unusual way that circumvents synaptic communication, which is metabolically expensive. Rather, the insect's olfactory receptor neurons (ORNs) communicate through electrical interactions with nearby ORNs. This offers an energy-saving, "metabolically cheap" way to process "meaningful odor blends without involving costly synaptic computation," the researchers note in the paper.

Related Stories

The study describes how compartments with two ORNs are arranged to detect cues with opposite meanings for the fly. Such cues either promote or inhibit certain behaviors-;to quickly and efficiently assess complex odors in their environment.

"This arrangement provides a means to both evaluate and shape the countervailing sensory signals relayed to higher brain centers for further processing," according to the paper.

In this study, the Su lab collaborated with UC San Diego Neurobiology Assistant Professor Johnatan Aljadeff, who built a mathematical model which explains how electrical interactions help in extracting relevant information.

"In asking questions about the functional meaning of this organization, we found that nature has chosen a specific way of structuring this sensory assay," said Aljadeff. "If we can understand the principle of this type of processing, there could be future engineering applications." Aljadeff is funded by a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Young Faculty Award to investigate such questions.

Source:

University of California- San Diego

Journal reference:

Wu, S-T., et al. (2021) Valence opponency in peripheral olfactory processing. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2120134119.

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New atlas characterizes immune cells that play a role in hemorrhagic stroke
Effects of the Omicron spike amino acid changes in the interaction with human ACE2 receptor or human antibodies
Research shows how a young healthy brain can successfully multitask while walking
Research says spill-over of SARS-CoV-2 from humans to cattle is possible
Exploring receptor-blocking conserved non-neutralizing antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 therapy
Study reveals potential new way to treat breast cancer brain metastases
COVID-19 research made easier with outbreak.info
Researchers develop new technique to open the blood-brain barrier in lab animals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Daily physical activity boosts cognitive performance in middle-aged and older adults