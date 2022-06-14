seqWell appoints Dr Amy Liao to Board of Directors

seqWell, a global provider of genomic library workflow solutions including the plexWell™ next-generation sequencing (NGS) multiplexing technology, today announced the appointment of Dr Amy Liao to its Board. Amy joins the current Board of Directors, led by Chairman Paul McEwan. The appointment supports the commercial development of the Company’s existing and future products, following its recent $7M Series C funding round.

Amy has over 20 years’ experience in genomics, previously as CEO of GENEWIZ, a global genomics service provider, which she co-founded in 1999. Following the acquisition of GENEWIZ by Azenta Life Sciences in 2018, Amy was appointed President of Azenta Life Sciences Services until her departure in 2021. Under her leadership, the Company grew to over 1000 employees, globally.

Testament to Amy’s experience in the genomics sector, in 2020, she was awarded the Biomedical Engineering Society’s Wallace A. Coulter award for innovation in healthcare, an award recognizing outstanding individuals who have demonstrated a lifetime commitment to and made important contributions to patient healthcare. In 2010, Amy also received the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award in the Services category for New Jersey, along with GENEWIZ co-founder, Dr Steve Sun.

Amy holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Biochemistry from Nankai University and Tsinghua University, respectively. She obtained her PhD in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from Stony Brook University, the State University of New York, and completed her Postdoctoral studies in Anatomy and Cell Biology at Columbia University.

Dr Amy Liao, Board Member at seqWell, said: “As an entrepreneur who led a genomics services company for over 20 years, I am aware of the value that seqWell technologies can bring to customers by streamlining next-generation sequencing workflows. I’m enthusiastic to work alongside the Board and management team to contribute to the Company’s ongoing growth and success.”

Dan Calvo, President and Chief Executive Officer at seqWell, commented: “Amy is well-respected in the next-generation sequencing field, and her knowledge and experience will make her a key asset to seqWell. I am pleased to welcome Amy to the Board, which further strengthens our leadership team. Her distinguished career in genomics will be of great value as we continue to expand and raise awareness of our seqWell technology. I look forward to working with Amy to guide our strategy and accelerate the development and commercialization of tools that deliver more efficient next-generation sequencing workflows for our customers.”