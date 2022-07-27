Debunking some misconceptions surrounding female genital schistosomiasis

Female genital schistosomiasis - FGS - affects an estimated 56 million women in Sub-Saharan Africa. But not much is known about how this debilitating condition affects women in Sub-Saharan Africa, despite its prevalence. As FGS symptoms mirror many sexually transmitted diseases, it is often misdiagnosed.

In this episode of Africa Science Focus, our reporter Michael Kaloki speaks to Tijani Salami, physician and sexual reproductive health expert, on the slow progress that's being made towards curbing one of Africa's most neglected diseases. And Ibrahim Rabiu, president of the Female Genital Schistosomiasis Society of Nigeria and lecturer at Gombe State University, debunks some misconceptions surrounding the disease.

Source:

SciDev.Net

Posted in: Women's Health News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify how a critical schistosomiasis drug works on the molecular level
How did the COVID pandemic affect the spread of other zoonotic diseases?
Research may pave the way for designing new therapies to combat schistosomiasis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
World Malaria Day 2022: How the knockdown of P. falciparum RAP01 and RAP21 proteins could lead to novel antimalarial therapeutics