PhenomeX Launches Beacon Select™ Optofluidic System with Opto® B Discovery Workflows

PhenomeX Inc. (Nasdaq: CELL), the functional cell biology company, today announced the launch of Beacon Select optofluidic system with Opto® B Discovery workflows for antibody discovery.

The Opto B Discovery workflows, with their cutting-edge technologies and features, enable scientists to find lead candidate antibodies tailored to their specific challenges and changing needs. Combined with the value-matched Beacon Select system, more customers may access these propriety antibody discovery applications, but with the optimum level of features that meet their research and budgetary needs. PhenomeX's optofluidic platform is now a standard to deliver optimal antibodies with speed, as highlighted recently in the high-impact journal Cell, where antibodies against COVID-19 variants were discovered on the Beacon system six months before Omicron emergence.

Beacon Select for Antibody Discovery Workflow Feature
Opto B Discovery workflows on the Beacon Select system enable scientists to accelerate antibody screening and hit generation to find lead candidate antibodies and are ideally suited for small- to mid-sized biopharma and CDMOs/CROs. This contrasts with the flagship four-chip Beacon system enabled for antibody discovery, optimized for the highest screening throughputs demanded by large biopharma and established CDMOs/CROs.

The Beacon Select system enables rapid function-first selection of single B cells with the best characteristics for any antibody application, including antibody therapeutics, diagnostics, and reagents. In addition, the Opto B Discovery workflows offer users highly customizable assays to assess antigen and epitope specificity, species or variant cross-reactivity, and functional properties, all in a single-day workflow. By selecting and recovering sequences of only the most desirable antibodies with favorable attributes, users can reduce overall bioprocessing costs, improve the probability of campaign success, and shorten timelines to lead candidates. When combined with PhenomeX's catalog of best-in-class reagents and consumables for mouse, human, and rabbit B cell repertoires, customers can do all this against even the hardest antigen targets, including G coupled-protein receptors (GPCRs) and ion channels, to accelerate antibody discovery beyond traditional methods available today.

To further increase customer accessibility and affordability, PhenomeX will offer the Beacon Select system for antibody discovery with different purchase options including capital placement, lease, or reagent rental. The two-chip Beacon Select list price will be approximately half of the current Beacon system, which makes the technology ideal for new users that do not need the full Beacon capacity. In addition, this lower price point allows existing Beacon customers to more readily increase throughput, add laboratory capacity, and (for existing cell line development customers) access antibody discovery applications.

Related Stories

PhenomeX participation at 19th Annual PEGS Boston Conference & Expo

PhenomeX is participating at the 19th annual Protein Engineering & Cell Therapy Summit (PEGS) conference and expo being held from May 15-19 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Mass. At the conference, the Company will feature its optofluidic and proteomic platform technologies, including the new Beacon Select system, in booth #517 and present two posters and podium presentations. Attendees can explore demonstrations of the technology and learn more about how PhenomeX's products can advance and accelerate our understanding of cellular function along the continuum of scientific discovery, bioprocessing, clinical research, and immunotherapy development.

Read more about the PhenomeX technology posters and podium presentations being shared at PEGS at phenomex.com.

Posted in: Business / Finance | Miscellaneous News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PhenomeX. (2023, May 16). PhenomeX Launches Beacon Select™ Optofluidic System with Opto® B Discovery Workflows. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 16, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230516/PhenomeX-Launches-Beacon-Selecte284a2-Optofluidic-System-with-Optoc2ae-B-Discovery-Workflows.aspx.

  • MLA

    PhenomeX. "PhenomeX Launches Beacon Select™ Optofluidic System with Opto® B Discovery Workflows". News-Medical. 16 May 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230516/PhenomeX-Launches-Beacon-Selecte284a2-Optofluidic-System-with-Optoc2ae-B-Discovery-Workflows.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PhenomeX. "PhenomeX Launches Beacon Select™ Optofluidic System with Opto® B Discovery Workflows". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230516/PhenomeX-Launches-Beacon-Selecte284a2-Optofluidic-System-with-Optoc2ae-B-Discovery-Workflows.aspx. (accessed May 16, 2023).

  • Harvard

    PhenomeX. 2023. PhenomeX Launches Beacon Select™ Optofluidic System with Opto® B Discovery Workflows. News-Medical, viewed 16 May 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230516/PhenomeX-Launches-Beacon-Selecte284a2-Optofluidic-System-with-Optoc2ae-B-Discovery-Workflows.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Berkeley Lights launches Beacon Select™, a new optofluidic system for cell line development
Berkeley Lights announces Opto™ antigen-presenting bead kit to accelerate the expansion of antigen-specific T cells used to develop cell-based therapies
Berkeley Lights Announces GEPAD to Attack COVID-19 and Other Viruses
Ablexis, AlivaMab Discovery Services, and Berkeley Lights Collaborate to Identify a Diverse Panel of Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Human Antibodies
Berkeley Lights Completes Acquisition of IsoPlexis Forming PhenomeX, the Functional Cell Biology Company
Isolating Single T-cells of Interest using an Optofluidic Platform

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Berkeley Lights Launches Cell Line Development 2.0 Workflow to Find Top Clones for Complex Antibody Therapeutics