PhenomeX announces the release of SpotLight™ Human Lambda reagent for the Beacon® platform to accelerate cell line development workflows

PhenomeX Inc., a functional cell biology company, is pleased to announce that GSK will present data on the SpotLight™ Human Lambda reagent for the Beacon® platform at the 16th annual Conference on Protein Expression in Animal Cells, which is being held in Sitges, Spain from September 24-28, 2023. The goal of the PEACe Conference is to continue the tradition of bringing together scientists from academia and industry to share knowledge in the field of recombinant protein expression.

Molly Robinson, a senior scientist with GSK, will present data demonstrating how the SpotLight Human Fc, SpotLight Human Kappa and SpotLight Human Lambda reagents can be used in cell line development productivity assays on the Beacon platform. In this study, as an early access PhenomeX customer, GSK screened clones secreting IgG Lambda light chain monoclonal antibodies and clones secreting bispecific lambda-kappa antibodies. Additionally, the GSK team was able to characterize a variety of molecular formats using the library of SpotLight reagents, and they are excited to continue using these reagents to investigate complex molecular candidates.

PhenomeX's fluorescent SpotLight reagents, which are non-destructive and certified as animal- component free, allow early productivity and product quality screens to be run in parallel across thousands of clonal populations. 

  • SpotLight™ Human Fc reagent binds to the Fc region of human antibodies
  • SpotLight™ Human Kappa reagent binds to the kappa light chain of human antibodies
  • Soon-to-be released SpotLight™ Human Lambda reagent binds to the lambda light chain of human antibodies

As demonstrated by GSK, these reagents can be used individually for screening of monospecific antibodies or in combination to screen bispecific lambda-kappa antibodies.

The SpotLight Human Lambda reagent further expands the range of molecular formats we can screen using the Beacon; thus enabling a flexible Cell Line Development process, to support our rapidly diversifying Biopharmaceutical portfolio."

Dr. Robyn Emmins, Scientific Director for Cell Line Development, GSK

Comments (0)

