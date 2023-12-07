BICO company Biosero has signed an agreement to develop laboratory automation solutions to a value of 28 MUSD

Biosero, a BICO company and developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, has signed an agreement with a global life science company for a total value of 28 MUSD to design and build an automated R&D, hardware and software platform which consists of 5 sub-projects. The project is estimated to run from late Q4 2023 until Q1 2026 and the platform is aimed to shorten time for drug development workflows.

The project will run in a ramp-up phase during 2024 and the vast majority of the project will be carried out and invoiced during 2025.

“This agreement is a milestone for the Group and it’s our largest project to date. It also shows the strength in Biosero’s offering for laboratory automation solutions and we expect to shorten current timelines for drug development through automation”, says Maria Forss, President and CEO, BICO.