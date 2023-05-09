Hamilton and Biosero Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Optimize Automated Liquid Handling Workflows

Hamilton and Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, today announced a strategic co-marketing agreement aimed at streamlining automated liquid handling workflows. The partnership builds on Hamilton’s state-of-the-art automated platforms and Biosero’s innovative Green Button Go® Software Suite to increase lab efficiency.

Under this agreement, the companies will jointly promote and market one another’s products, providing laboratories with a proven, comprehensive solution for automation. Laboratories incorporating Hamilton and Biosero technologies will benefit from Hamilton’s industry-leading liquid handling solutions and Biosero’s intuitive software.

We are tremendously excited to partner with Biosero... Highlighting the combination of Biosero’s advanced scheduling software and Hamilton’s time-tested automated platforms allows us to offer customers a straightforward solution to complex, large-scale workflows. This collaboration underscores Hamilton’s unwavering commitment to delivering the most advanced automated solutions that allow scientists to focus on what matters most — research and discovery.

Matt Hamilton,Hamilton Vice CEO

At Biosero, we are dedicated to streamlining operations and increasing lab efficiency for scientists around the world. Teaming up with Hamilton, a leader in automated liquid handling solutions, allows us to showcase how our respective technologies can be seamlessly integrated into the lab to increase productivity and inspire future breakthroughs.

Ryan Bernhardt, Chief Commercial Officer at Biosero

The co-marketing agreement marks an important milestone for Hamilton and Biosero as the companies combine their expertise to deliver an unmatched automated workflow solution. The integration of Hamilton’s liquid handling platforms and Biosero’s Green Button Go Software Suite will provide laboratories with a powerful and user-friendly system that can be customized to meet their specific needs while delivering consistent and accurate results.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Biosero Inc.. (2023, May 09). Hamilton and Biosero Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Optimize Automated Liquid Handling Workflows. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 09, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230509/Hamilton-and-Biosero-Announce-Co-Marketing-Agreement-to-Optimize-Automated-Liquid-Handling-Workflows.aspx.

  • MLA

    Biosero Inc.. "Hamilton and Biosero Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Optimize Automated Liquid Handling Workflows". News-Medical. 09 May 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230509/Hamilton-and-Biosero-Announce-Co-Marketing-Agreement-to-Optimize-Automated-Liquid-Handling-Workflows.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Biosero Inc.. "Hamilton and Biosero Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Optimize Automated Liquid Handling Workflows". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230509/Hamilton-and-Biosero-Announce-Co-Marketing-Agreement-to-Optimize-Automated-Liquid-Handling-Workflows.aspx. (accessed May 09, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Biosero Inc.. 2023. Hamilton and Biosero Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Optimize Automated Liquid Handling Workflows. News-Medical, viewed 09 May 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230509/Hamilton-and-Biosero-Announce-Co-Marketing-Agreement-to-Optimize-Automated-Liquid-Handling-Workflows.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Biosero forms four-member strategic advisory board
Certified 21 CFR Part 11 compliant lab automation software to be launched at SLAS 2020
New software that provides increased visualization tools for labs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Biosero’s GBG Batch Planner accelerates lab productivity, maximizes use of high-value equipment