Hamilton and Biosero Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Optimize Automated Liquid Handling Workflows

Hamilton and Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, today announced a strategic co-marketing agreement aimed at streamlining automated liquid handling workflows. The partnership builds on Hamilton’s state-of-the-art automated platforms and Biosero’s innovative Green Button Go® Software Suite to increase lab efficiency.

Under this agreement, the companies will jointly promote and market one another’s products, providing laboratories with a proven, comprehensive solution for automation. Laboratories incorporating Hamilton and Biosero technologies will benefit from Hamilton’s industry-leading liquid handling solutions and Biosero’s intuitive software.

We are tremendously excited to partner with Biosero... Highlighting the combination of Biosero’s advanced scheduling software and Hamilton’s time-tested automated platforms allows us to offer customers a straightforward solution to complex, large-scale workflows. This collaboration underscores Hamilton’s unwavering commitment to delivering the most advanced automated solutions that allow scientists to focus on what matters most — research and discovery. Matt Hamilton,Hamilton Vice CEO

At Biosero, we are dedicated to streamlining operations and increasing lab efficiency for scientists around the world. Teaming up with Hamilton, a leader in automated liquid handling solutions, allows us to showcase how our respective technologies can be seamlessly integrated into the lab to increase productivity and inspire future breakthroughs. Ryan Bernhardt, Chief Commercial Officer at Biosero

The co-marketing agreement marks an important milestone for Hamilton and Biosero as the companies combine their expertise to deliver an unmatched automated workflow solution. The integration of Hamilton’s liquid handling platforms and Biosero’s Green Button Go Software Suite will provide laboratories with a powerful and user-friendly system that can be customized to meet their specific needs while delivering consistent and accurate results.