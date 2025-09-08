BICO company Biosero to develop integrated lab automation solutions to a value of 15.2 MUSD

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Biosero, a BICO company and developer of integrated laboratory automation solutions, signed a master service agreement with a global pharma company in August 2025 and has now received the first purchase orders of a total value of 15.2 MUSD.

The project will develop integrated lab automation solutions which will support the customer’s drug development process. The workflow is built around Biosero’s software Green Button Go which enables seamless integration for a large scientific workflow.

The project is estimated to run from September 2025 until the year-end 2026, where a considerable part of the revenue will be recognized during the early phases of the project, due to upfront hardware costs incurred to build the project. Thereafter, the project will generate a more even revenue stream, primarily consisting of labor and software, with these portions of the contract expected to be more evenly distributed throughout 2026.

This project shows the strength of our integrated lab automation portfolio and aligns perfectly with BICO’s mission to enable and automate the life science lab of the future. By combining our automation expertise with the customer’s innovative drug development, we are strengthening our long-term relationship and help accelerate timelines and improve outcomes in critical research areas,”

Maria Forss, President and CEO, BICO

The purchase orders have been received within the multi-year master service agreement between Biosero and the customer, which can be prolonged and is valid for applicable affiliates within the customer’s organization.

Source:

BICO Group AB

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Biosero Inc.. (2025, September 08). BICO company Biosero to develop integrated lab automation solutions to a value of 15.2 MUSD. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 08, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250908/BICO-company-Biosero-to-develop-integrated-lab-automation-solutions-to-a-value-of-152-MUSD.aspx.

  • MLA

    Biosero Inc.. "BICO company Biosero to develop integrated lab automation solutions to a value of 15.2 MUSD". News-Medical. 08 September 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250908/BICO-company-Biosero-to-develop-integrated-lab-automation-solutions-to-a-value-of-152-MUSD.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Biosero Inc.. "BICO company Biosero to develop integrated lab automation solutions to a value of 15.2 MUSD". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250908/BICO-company-Biosero-to-develop-integrated-lab-automation-solutions-to-a-value-of-152-MUSD.aspx. (accessed September 08, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Biosero Inc.. 2025. BICO company Biosero to develop integrated lab automation solutions to a value of 15.2 MUSD. News-Medical, viewed 08 September 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250908/BICO-company-Biosero-to-develop-integrated-lab-automation-solutions-to-a-value-of-152-MUSD.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Biosero and RORZE Lifescience collaborate to commercialize Green Button Go Automation Scheduling Software in Asia
Certified 21 CFR Part 11 compliant lab automation software to be launched at SLAS 2020
Biosero’s GBG Batch Planner accelerates lab productivity, maximizes use of high-value equipment
BICO company Biosero has signed an agreement to develop laboratory automation solutions to a value of 28 MUSD
Automation in Scientific Research – Step 1: Invest in Scheduling Software.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New software that provides increased visualization tools for labs