BICO company Biosero to develop integrated lab automation solutions to a value of 15.2 MUSD

Biosero, a BICO company and developer of integrated laboratory automation solutions, signed a master service agreement with a global pharma company in August 2025 and has now received the first purchase orders of a total value of 15.2 MUSD.

The project will develop integrated lab automation solutions which will support the customer’s drug development process. The workflow is built around Biosero’s software Green Button Go which enables seamless integration for a large scientific workflow.

The project is estimated to run from September 2025 until the year-end 2026, where a considerable part of the revenue will be recognized during the early phases of the project, due to upfront hardware costs incurred to build the project. Thereafter, the project will generate a more even revenue stream, primarily consisting of labor and software, with these portions of the contract expected to be more evenly distributed throughout 2026.

This project shows the strength of our integrated lab automation portfolio and aligns perfectly with BICO’s mission to enable and automate the life science lab of the future. By combining our automation expertise with the customer’s innovative drug development, we are strengthening our long-term relationship and help accelerate timelines and improve outcomes in critical research areas,” Maria Forss, President and CEO, BICO

The purchase orders have been received within the multi-year master service agreement between Biosero and the customer, which can be prolonged and is valid for applicable affiliates within the customer’s organization.