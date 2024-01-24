Innovative new Smartlid™

Through an exclusive new partnership with ProtonDx, (London, UK), Alpha Laboratories (Eastleigh, UK) proudly announces the launch of SmartLid, a revolutionary magnetic key and lid system that streamlines the nucleic acid extraction process. The groundbreaking solution is designed for rapid and efficient viral DNA/RNA extraction and simplifies the three crucial sample extraction steps - Lysis, Wash, and Elution - offering a smarter way to handle nucleic acids in molecular biology applications. With its innovative features, SmartLid sets a new benchmark in the field, offering scientists and researchers a smarter, faster, and eco-conscious solution for nucleic acid extraction.

The SmartLid advantage brings high yields of ultra-pure DNA/RNA for sensitive downstream processing and sets a new standard for speed in nucleic acid extraction efficiency. Powered by market-leading superparamagnetic beads, it delivers ultra-fast extractions, generating eluted DNA/RNA from up to 12 samples in less than 10 minutes.

The SmartLid process is user-friendly, requiring no electricity, minimal pipetting, and only three simple steps. This ensures market-leading ease-of-use, making it accessible for professionals at all levels. Applications include PCR, RT-PCR, qPCR, RT-qPCR, LAMP, RT-LAMP, dPCR, RT-dPCR, and other amplification chemistries. Main sample types include cell-free or nearly cell-free liquid media such as VTM, eNAT, PBS, water, saliva, serum, plasma, urine, etc.

SmartLid is designed to minimize plastic waste, with cartons and paper inserts made from recycled content and are fully recyclable. Additionally, magnetic keys are reusable, contributing to the reduction of rare-earth waste.

