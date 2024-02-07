The MagBinder® Fit24 nucleic acid purification system

Omega Bio-tek, an innovator of nucleic acid purification applications for 25 years, announces the 2024 debut of the MagBinder® Fit24 at SLAS 2024, its first piece of hardware for labs isolating DNA or RNA from various sample types for downstream analysis. This efficient, affordable instrument utilizes coordinated magnetic rods to pick up, transfer, and release magnetic particles within reagent cartridge wells, ensuring a reliable and streamlined automated process for DNA and RNA purification. 

This versatile device works with high or low-volume blood, tissues, saliva, swabs and more. It promises to deliver accurate and timely results, thereby reducing costs and increasing productivity without compromising quality – all essential factors in safety protocols and compliance regulations.  

The MagBinder® Fit24 offers efficient, automated workflows and is specifically designed for research applications. This new device is intended for laboratories seeking automation efficiency without the significant costs associated with automation.  

The MagBinder® Fit24 works seamlessly with both Omega Bio-tek Mag-Bind® kits and specially designed MB Fit24™ cartridges and comes with preloaded protocols for optimal nucleic acid purification. Prefilled kits available include MB Fit24 ™ cfDNA Kit and MB Fit24™ Blood & Tissue DNA Kit, with additional kits to be released in the future. 

  • Flexible purification from a variety of sample types, including high and low-volume blood, tissues, saliva, swabs, and plasma 

  • Faster workflows using prefilled MagBinder® Fit24 cartridges 

  • Pre-defined and customizable scripts 

  • Affordable, automated DNA/RNA purification 

On Tuesday, February 6 at 2:30 a Solutions Spotlight presentation will introduce the new instrument. Also, on Tuesday a Poster presentation will be held from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm detailing a cfDNA workflow on the MagBinder Fit24 platform. The MagBinder Fit24 will be on display in booth #747 throughout the 2024 SLAS exhibition.  

