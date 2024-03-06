MGI Tech and Eurofins Genomics Partner to Elevate Precision Health with Revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20×2 Sequencer and Related Technologies

Shenzhen, China, 4 March 2024 — MGI Tech, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today proudly announced a milestone collaboration with Eurofins Genomics Europe Genotyping A/S (“Eurofins Genomics”), which has placed a corporate order of the revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20×2 (“T20”) ultra-high throughput sequencer, along with the genomics data center ZTRON Appliance and a range of MGI’s state-of-the-art laboratory automation products and systems. This marks the first corporate order of the T20 in the Europe region, signaling a significant advancement in precision health initiatives across the continent.

Image Credit: MGI

"We are thrilled to work with Eurofins Genomics to leverage T20's ultra-high throughput and remarkable cost-efficiency to empower large population genome projects across the world. With this partnership, we hope to improve accessibility of cost-effective sequencing to researchers globally," said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa, with enthusiasm.

Related Stories

Powered by MGI’s proprietary DNBSEQä technology, T20 represents a breakthrough in genetic sequencing by significantly reducing sequencing costs to below $100 per genome when running 50,000 WGS per year, garnering global attention. Specifically designed to address the most challenging sequencing scenarios, T20 caters to a wide array of high-throughput sequencing needs in scientific and clinical research，including WGS, WGBS, stLFR, single-cell sequencing, Stereo-seq, and more. Following its launch in February 2023, T20 has gained widespread adoption among globally leading research institutions and healthcare providers.

Eurofins Genomics was founded in 1990 and is part of the Eurofins Scientific Group, a life science company with laboratories in over 50 countries and over 55,000 employees. Eurofins Genomics is one of the key emerging players in specialty esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the United States. Eurofins Genomics offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostics.

The collaboration between MGI and Eurofins Genomics signifies a synergy of expertise and resources that promises to drive advancement in genomics research and clinical applications. Both organizations are poised to further facilitate the development of personalized medicine and the improvement of healthcare outcomes worldwide.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    MGI. (2024, March 06). MGI Tech and Eurofins Genomics Partner to Elevate Precision Health with Revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20×2 Sequencer and Related Technologies. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 06, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240306/MGI-Tech-and-Eurofins-Genomics-Partner-to-Elevate-Precision-Health-with-Revolutionary-DNBSEQ-T20c3972-Sequencer-and-Related-Technologies.aspx.

  • MLA

    MGI. "MGI Tech and Eurofins Genomics Partner to Elevate Precision Health with Revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20×2 Sequencer and Related Technologies". News-Medical. 06 March 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240306/MGI-Tech-and-Eurofins-Genomics-Partner-to-Elevate-Precision-Health-with-Revolutionary-DNBSEQ-T20c3972-Sequencer-and-Related-Technologies.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    MGI. "MGI Tech and Eurofins Genomics Partner to Elevate Precision Health with Revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20×2 Sequencer and Related Technologies". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240306/MGI-Tech-and-Eurofins-Genomics-Partner-to-Elevate-Precision-Health-with-Revolutionary-DNBSEQ-T20c3972-Sequencer-and-Related-Technologies.aspx. (accessed March 06, 2024).

  • Harvard

    MGI. 2024. MGI Tech and Eurofins Genomics Partner to Elevate Precision Health with Revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20×2 Sequencer and Related Technologies. News-Medical, viewed 06 March 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240306/MGI-Tech-and-Eurofins-Genomics-Partner-to-Elevate-Precision-Health-with-Revolutionary-DNBSEQ-T20c3972-Sequencer-and-Related-Technologies.aspx.

Suggested Reading

MGI's Innovative Technologies Is Enabling Sequencing of First Plant Species in The African BioGenome Project
MGI Introduces New Chapter in Smart Laboratory Management with Official Opening of αLab in HKSTP
MGI Unveils Comprehensive Expansion of Automation Product Lines for Life Science and Healthcare Research
How do De novo sequencing, QTL mapping, WGS, and lcWGS empower breakthroughs in agrigenomics
MGI and Bio-Medical Science Sign MOU to Deliver Cutting-Edge Sequencing Platforms and Reagents to South Korea
MGI Partners with Xpress Genomics to Advance Deep Single-cell RNA-Sequencing Technologies
MGI Empowers Life Sciences Industry with Revolutionary What If Campaign at XXIIIrd International Congress of Genetics
How MGI Boosts Agrigenomics and Food Sustainability with Sequencing Technology: An Australian Case Study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Trending Stories

More Content from MGI

See all content from MGI
You might also like...
Closing the Cancer Care Gap with the Power of Precision Oncology