Zyme Communications expands UK head office with new facilities at Cambridge Innovation Park

Zyme Communications Ltd., life science specialist PR and marketing agency, today announced the expansion of its UK headquarters with a move to larger office premises on Cambridge Innovation Park North. The new facilities accommodate Zyme’s continued growth following recent recruitment and an expanding network of clients.

Zyme supports a broad portfolio of clients within the life sciences, from early-stage through to large multi-nationals, focusing on working with companies that are at the cutting-edge of advancing human health. The new headquarters reflect the Company’s ongoing success despite the challenging market conditions that are impacting the life science sector. With increased headcount, the larger offices provide flexible work and meeting spaces, and will enable future growth. The move also demonstrates a commitment to Zyme’s client base, investing in a workspace necessary to continue to provide high quality, specialist communications support to a growing list of companies spanning Europe, North America and Asia.

Newly refurbished, Cambridge Innovation Park is a leading provider of office and lab facilities in the Cambridgeshire region. Designed as a hub to support and encourage company growth, the site hosts over 50 businesses at various stages of development. Alongside the Company’s facilities in Cambridge, Zyme also has offices located at Beehive Mill in Manchester.

Our lovely new office space reflects the next stage of Zyme’s commercial development and allows us to comfortably accommodate our new team members. We’re very proud of our ongoing steady growth, particularly in a time of tough market conditions, and we look forward to welcoming our clients, press, and industry contacts here as we continue to deliver specialist communications services to a global network of life science companies.”

Lorna Cuddon, Managing Director, Zyme Communications

Source:

Zyme Communications Ltd.

