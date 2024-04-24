World Asthma Day 2024 Webinar: How embracing FeNO Testing can Transform Asthma Care

Carol Stonham MBE to discuss how FeNO Testing can empower and educate healthcare professionals and patients.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

World Asthma Day 2024 occurs annually on May 7th, organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), with the aim to raise awareness and educate the public about asthma. In light of the theme for 2024, “Asthma Education Empowers”, med-tech company Bedfont® are hosting an insightful webinar, “World Asthma Day 2024: How FeNO testing can empower and educate healthcare professionals and patients alike.”

Leading the discussion is Carol Stonham MBE, a seasoned Respiratory Care Nurse and PCRS Policy Lead.

The webinar will highlight Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) testing, which offers a more tailored approach to asthma management by measuring eosinophilic airway inflammation. A simple non-invasive test with a FeNO device, such as the Bedfont® NObreath® can enhance patient outcomes through personalised therapy adjustments.

Carol has extensive expertise in respiratory care, contributing to policy and practice improvements through her extensive clinical expertise and passionate advocacy for patient-centred care.

Carol says, “Understanding and implementing FeNO testing can revolutionise how we approach asthma treatment, our goal is to facilitate a dialogue that bridges the gap between recent research and daily practice, fostering an environment of informed decisions that ultimately benefit patient care.”

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, world leader in breath analysis, is very much at the forefront of this technology. The NObreath®, a small portable device used in clinical settings, can carry out accurate FeNO tests that aid in the diagnosis and treatment of asthma.

"Empowerment through education is critical in managing chronic conditions like asthma," says Jason Smith, Managing Director of Bedfont®. "We're thrilled to offer this platform for learning and discussion, especially with an expert like Carol Stonham who brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to the table."

The webinar “World Asthma Day 2024: How FeNO testing can empower and educate healthcare professionals and patients alike,” is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 24th of April at 19:00 GMT via Zoom.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to hear from Carol Stonham MBE and how FeNO testing can empower and educate. To register please click here.

