World Lung Day 2024: Bedfont® Scientific Limited. Leads the Way in Asthma Care with the NObreath® FeNO Device

How the NObreath® device, recommended by NICE, is revolutionising asthma care this World Lung Day.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

World Lung Day is observed annually on September 25th, to raise global awareness about the importance of lung health. Over 300 million people are affected by the respiratory condition asthma1, meaning early detection and efficient management is more crucial than ever. Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. has over 47 years of expertise in designing and manufacturing of medical breath analysis devices, including the NObreath®, a Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) device, which aids in the diagnosis and management of asthma.

The NObreath® measures a person's FeNO level, an important biomarker of lung inflammation, typically associated with asthma. The NObreath® is particularly useful in differentiating between eosinophilic asthma (allergic asthma) and non-eosinophilic asthma (non-allergic asthma).

A FeNO test is a vital tool for monitoring inflammation and checking medication adherence, empowering the patient to take an active role in managing their asthma. Seeing the direct impact of their treatment on inflammation levels can encourage better adherence to medications and lifestyle changes.

When used alongside other methods, such as spirometry and peak flow measurement, this can ensure accurate diagnosis and personalised treatment, leading to an improved quality of life for the patient, fewer asthma attacks, and reduced dependence on rescue inhalers.

Carol Stonham MBE, a seasoned registered nurse who serves at Gloucestershire ICB, leading the Respiratory Clinical Programme Group, co-leads the NHSE South West Respiratory Network, and is also a member of Bedfont’s Medical Advisory Board says “The diagnosis of asthma isn’t always easy and sometimes evolves over time. We know the basis of asthma is inflamed airways so to be able to measure that to help confirm the diagnosis as a part of the diagnostic puzzle is vital. It also demonstrates the inflammation to the patient helping them to understand the inflammatory process, and the effects of any inhaled medication they might be prescribed. It is also key at other asthma consultations to reiterate the vital aspect of patient education and to help guide follow up care and patient understanding.”

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends FeNO testing as a key diagnostic tool for assessing airway inflammation in patients with suspected asthma. The NObreath® is recommended as one of the FeNO testing devices within the guidelines and the device fully conforms to ATS and ERS guidelines, offering healthcare professionals a reliable and cost-efficient solution to enhance asthma care and improve patient outcomes2.

To learn more about the challenges asthma poses and why cases spike in children during September, read our latest article here where we explore important facts about asthma, the impact of air pollution on respiratory health, and how FeNO testing with the NObreath® can play a vital role in managing this condition

References

1. National Library of Medicine. Sidney S Braman. [cited on 21/8/24] Available from https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16840363/

2. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. NICE. [cited on 21/8/24] Available from https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/dg12/