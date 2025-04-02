Bedfont® Scientific Limited highlights FeNO testing’s role in childhood asthma for World Health Day 2025

As the world prepares to observe World Health Day on April 7th, 2025, Bedfont® Scientific Limited highlights the importance of early and accurate asthma diagnosis with its innovative NObreath® Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) device. Whilst this year’s theme, Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures, focuses on pregnancy and early life, Bedfont® is highlighting how FeNO testing revolutionizes asthma care, ensuring children grow up with better respiratory health.

Image Credit: Bedfont®

Over 262 million people worldwide have asthma, with 9.1% of them being children (aged 6-7). Undiagnosed or poorly managed asthma can lead to severe breathing difficulties, missed school days, and emergency hospital visits. Traditional tests like spirometry and peak flow meters do not always detect underlying airway inflammation, a common asthma symptom.

The NObreath® FeNO device provides a quick, non-invasive way to detect airway inflammation by measuring exhaled nitric oxide levels. Only one successful test is required for an accurate and reliable FeNO result with the NObreath®, helping healthcare professionals to diagnose asthma earlier and more accurately in children.

For children, early intervention is vital, The NObreath® is transforming how we detect and manage childhood asthma, giving young patients the best possible start in life. This World Health Day, we want to raise awareness of the importance of proactive asthma management and how FeNO testing can support a healthier future for millions of children worldwide.” Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

In November 2024, the National Institute of Care Excellence (NICE), the British Thoracic Society (BTS), and the Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN) published joint guidelines on asthma diagnosis, monitoring, and chronic asthma management. The guidelines recommend FeNO testing as a first-line test for asthma diagnosis in children with symptoms suggestive of asthma.