Bedfont® are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Geratherm® Group

A door opens to ensure the gold standard of FeNO testing is available in Latin America.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, world leaders in breath analysis, with over 47 years of experience in the manufacturing and distribution of breath analysis devices have partnered with worldwide respected medical company Geratherm® Group, to enable them to manufacture a Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) testing device.

Geratherm® Group predominantly known for their medical glass thermometers are an internationally aligned group that develop and produce medical solutions from respiratory therapy to women’s health at its five locations in Germany. They export 82% of their products to over 60 different countries every year, with many products in use in practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities worldwide.

Their Latin America sales office, which was founded in May 2002 based in Brazil, is currently the focal point for sales, warehousing and customer service from Mexico to Chile for the entire group. This is where the partnership begins between Bedfont® and Geratherm®.

Marcio Souza, CEO of Geratherm® Medical Latin America visited the Bedfont® premises back in April, for a tour of the company, to oversee production. During the visit, final details were discussed and an agreement was reached.

Marcio Souza, CEO of Geratherm® says “We are excited to announce a new commercial partnership with Bedfont®, a recognised leader in the medical field, focused on respiratory analysis. This collaboration aims to bring the Brazilian market the best FeNO device available in the medical area, which will allow us to offer innovative and quality solutions to Latin American markets. Together, we are committed to delivering all benefits such as improving patient health, increasing efficiency, better costs and faster exam results. We believe that this union will be an important milestone in the advancement of medicine and the transformation of the healthcare experience.”

Adding to their already extensive well established product listing, Bedfont® are supplying the FeNObreath® kit which will allow Geratherm® to manufacture a FeNO testing device. Adding a FeNO device to their listing is a huge step forward in aiding the diagnosis and treatment of asthma in Latin America.

FeNO is a gas that is produced when airways are inflamed, a typical symptom of asthma. By measuring the FeNO on a person’s breath you can differentiate between allergic asthma and non-allergic asthma, as well as monitoring a person’s adherence to medication. A FeNO testing device is a great tool for asthma management and will certainly boost Geratherm’s already impressive catalogue of products.

Jason Smith, Managing Director of Bedfont® says "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Geratherm® for the manufacturing of our innovative FeNO device. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand access to FeNO testing in Latin America. By leveraging Geratherm's manufacturing expertise and our cutting-edge technology, we are poised to make a substantial impact on respiratory health management in the region. This partnership not only strengthens our global footprint but also reaffirms our commitment to improving patient care through advanced diagnostic solutions."

For more information on how FeNO testing is revolutionising asthma care, visit nobreathfeno.com