Nanoscribe partners with Advanced BioMatrix to offer 4 new bioresins for Quantum X bio

Nanoscribe and Advanced BioMatrix have joined forces to pioneer the field of bioprinting with the launch of four advanced bioresins tailored for Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP) based 3D printing. This partnership combines Nanoscribe's expertise in ultra-precise 3D printing with Advanced BioMatrix's proficiency in biomaterial development, aiming to significantly enhance bioprinting capabilities. These innovative bioresins offer unmatched precision, resolution, and versatility, providing researchers in the life sciences and biomedical fields with new opportunities for discovery and innovation to advance human health.

Advanced BioMatrix hydrogels are suitable for Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP) based high-resolution 3D printing from left to right: PhotoChitosan®, PhotoDextran®, PhotoHA-Stiff® and PhotoGel®. The bioresins must be ordered in a kit with the appropriate photoinitiator for the 2PP-based printing process. For Two-Photon Polymerization, this is LAP. Image Credit: Nanoscribe

The new offering of bioresins from Advanced BioMatrix's provides Quantum X bio users with access to an expanded range of materials carefully developed for high-resolution 3D bioprinting. This expansion represents a significant leap forward in the quest for more reproducible, efficient, and customizable bioprinting solutions. To fully leverage the potential of Two-Photon Polymerization and drive innovation in 3D bioprinting, compatible biomaterials are essential. Advanced BioMatrix is a leading developer of materials tailored for 3D biofabrication, enabling groundbreaking discoveries in the life sciences and biology.

High-resolution 3D bioprinting

This collaboration enables the fabrication of intricate structures with unprecedented detail and accuracy. Researchers and scientists can leverage Nanoscribe's Two-Photon Polymerization technology to achieve resolutions on the scale of biological cells and tissues, enabling the creation of sophisticated structures that mimic natural tissue environments.

Advanced BioMatrix resins exceed expectations in quality and versatility. They empower live cell printing with high cell viability and enable the creation of complex 3D hydrogel structures." Dr. Marc Hippler, Project Manager for Quantum X bio, Nanoscribe

Towards tailored solutions for 3D bioprinting applications

The introduction of these four new bioresins opens up new opportunities in 3D bioprinting. Each resin addresses specific challenges encountered in the field, offering tailored solutions for diverse applications. PhotoGel® (methacrylated gelatin) is the ideal solution for live-cell printing, cell seeding, and various tissue engineering tasks. PhotoHA®-Stiff (methacrylated hyaluronic acid) offers customizable stiffness, ideal for cell seeding, migration studies, and membrane creation. PhotoDextran® (methacrylated dextran) allows for the adjustment of stiffness, making it a versatile option for tissue engineering and constructing extracellular matrix scaffolds with precise mechanical properties. Finally, PhotoChitosan® (methacrylated chitosan) exhibits antimicrobial activity and biodegradability, catering to applications ranging from cell seeding to drug delivery systems and regenerative medicine applications. These bioresins have the potential to revolutionize the life sciences and biology, paving the way for new discoveries and advancements in research and therapeutic development.