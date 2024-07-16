JH Technologies announces strategic partnership with VacTradeUK to distribute advanced vacuum coating systems in the United States

JH Technologies, a leading provider of scientific instruments and equipment, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with VacTradeUK, a renowned manufacturer of advanced vacuum coating systems. This collaboration will enable JH Technologies to exclusively distribute VacTradeUK's cutting-edge products across the United States.

This partnership marks a significant expansion of JH Technologies' product portfolio, combining our extensive distribution network and expertise in scientific equipment with VacTradeUK's state-of-the-art vacuum coating technology. The agreement aims to provide high-quality coating solutions to a broader range of customers in various industries, including electronics, optics, automotive, aerospace, and medical devices.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Expanded Product Offering: JH Technologies will now offer VacTradeUK's complete range of vacuum coating systems, including thermal evaporation, sputtering, and plasma coating systems, enhancing our ability to meet diverse customer needs.

Comprehensive Support: Our customers will benefit from JH Technologies' excellent service and support infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration, installation, training, and maintenance of VacTradeUK systems.

Increased Market Reach: This collaboration will leverage our established relationships with research institutions, universities, and industrial manufacturers, introducing VacTradeUK's advanced technologies to new markets and applications.

Commitment to Innovation: Both companies are dedicated to fostering innovation and providing state-of-the-art solutions. This partnership will facilitate knowledge sharing and drive further advancements in vacuum coating technologies.

"We are excited to bring VacTradeUK's advanced vacuum coating systems to our US customers," said Tim Schoen, Director of New Business at JH Technologies. "Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our clients with the best scientific instruments and support. We look forward to a successful partnership and its positive impact on the industry."

Ray Whitehouse, Managing Director of VacTradeUK, added, "We are thrilled to partner with JH Technologies to distribute our vacuum coating systems in the US. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, reliable, and innovative coating solutions to customers worldwide. JH Technologies' strong reputation and extensive network make them an ideal partner to help us achieve our goals."

For more information about JH Technologies and our new line of VacTradeUK coating systems, please visit www.jhtechnologies.com. For inquiries related to the distribution and availability of VacTradeUK systems, please contact us at [email protected].