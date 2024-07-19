Sequence Biotech LLC assumes full distribution of Sorenson Benchtop Pipettor

Sequence Biotech LLC is excited to announce that we have taken over the full distribution of our flagship product, the Precision Series 96-channel benchtop pipettor, previously branded as the "Sorenson Benchtop Pipettor." This transition marks an important milestone in our journey as we continue to innovate and deliver high-quality laboratory solutions to our clients.

Image Credit: Sequence Biotech LLC

A proven track record of excellence

For 15 years, Sequence Biotech has been at the forefront of developing and manufacturing cutting-edge laboratory instruments. The Precision Series 96-channel benchtop pipettor has been a cornerstone of our product lineup, known for its precision, reliability, and efficiency in high-throughput liquid handling applications. Initially partnered with Sorenson Biosciences for distribution, Sequence Biotech has always been the manufacturer of this instrument. We are proud to reaffirm that Sequence Biotech is and remains the sole manufacturer and distributor of the Precision benchtop pipettor.

Ensuring continuity and quality

With this transition, existing and future clients can rest assured that the high standards associated with the "Sorenson Benchtop Pipettor" are maintained. Sequence Biotech stands firmly behind our product, providing the same level of excellence and customer support that our clients have come to expect. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering.

Distributor of Sorenson OneTouch and consumable line

In addition to our instruments, Sequence Biotech is a proud distributor of the Sorenson OneTouch pipette tips and the Sorenson consumable products. This strategic partnership allows us to offer a comprehensive range of solutions that meet the needs of our clients in the biotechnology and research sectors.

