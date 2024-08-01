Medline to offer first ever FDA-cleared, point-of-care Fentanyl Urine screening kit on RYAN™ analyzer

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) has entered into a distribution agreement with Medline Industries, LP (Medline) to make the first ever FDA-cleared, point-of-care fentanyl screening test kit readily available to many point-of-care sites and clinical laboratories across the United States of America. Medline, a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider, has 38,000+ employees worldwide to serve healthcare providers across the continuum of care.

This is a great opportunity for Medline to be part of the solution to the drug crisis in America" Nicole Krpan, Division General Manager, Medline Laboratories

“The opioid epidemic, exacerbated by the potency of fentanyl, claims countless lives every day. With its low cutoff and rapid results, this test offers a new weapon in the fight against the effects of fentanyl.”

The test kit, called Fentanyl Urine Detect, is intended for the qualitative detection of fentanyl in human urine at a cutoff concentration of 1.0 ng/mL with a result in under six minutes. The test is used in conjunction with Carolina Liquid Chemistries’ RYAN immunofluorescence analyzer and can produce a printed, chartable result that is interfaceable with laboratory information systems (LIS). The test provides a preliminary result; a more specific alternative chemical method must be used in order to obtain a confirmed analytical result.

Philip Shugart, CEO of Carolina Liquid Chemistries, says, “The RYAN is easy to use and produces a printable, objective result which avoids the subjectivity associated with human interpretation.” Mr. Shugart adds, “It’s great to get a chartable result in only six minutes.”

The RYAN analyzer is a fluorescence instrument for in vitro diagnostic tests on clinical urine specimens. Weighing less than five pounds, this portable analyzer can be used in a laboratory or in a point-of-care setting.