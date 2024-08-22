Genewiz From Azenta Life Sciences Celebrates 25 Years Of Advancing Scientific Discoveries At Genewiz Week Event

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that GENEWIZ Multiomics and Synthesis Solutions from Azenta Life Sciences will be hosting its 25th anniversary and the launch of its annual GENEWIZ Week event on September 16 - 20.

GENEWIZ Week will showcase our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to researchers worldwide through a series of workshops, an awards program, and engaging prizes and promotions.

Registration for GENEWIZ Week 2024 is now open.

  • The workshops are designed to help researchers overcome challenges and streamline their research, providing valuable insights and tips. Each virtual workshop will be followed by an interactive roundtable with experts and guest speakers.
  • The awards program is offering researchers access to $50,000 in funding to pursue high-value research. This program is a testament to our commitment to supporting the research community and promoting groundbreaking discoveries.
  • To show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of researchers, we will also be hosting various promotions and giveaways throughout the week. These promotions will not only be engaging but will also recognize the amazing work of the research community.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 25th anniversary during our annual GENEWIZ Week event," said Ginger Zhou, Senior Vice President & General Manager – GENEWIZ Multiomics and Synthesis Solutions. "Our team is committed to providing researchers with the tools and support they need to make significant scientific discoveries, and we are excited to help the research community create a healthier world."

GENEWIZ Week is a must-attend event for researchers looking to stay at the forefront of genomics research. For more information and to participate in the weeklong event full of learning, networking, and celebration, please visit the GENEWIZ Week event page.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

Azenta's use of third-party trademarks and brands are for identification only and does not imply affiliation or endorsement. All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
