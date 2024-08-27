MP Biomedicals announces the launch of advanced gastrointestinal diseases diagnostic kits

MP Biomedicals completes its range of in vitro diagnostic tests for infectious diseases with new immunochromatographic-based qualitative rapid tests.The new diagnostic kits by MP Biomedicals leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver precise results, enabling healthcare professionals a rapid and accurate detection of Helicobacter pylori, Salmonella typhi and Vibrio cholerae serogroups O1 and O139. These innovative diagnostic solutions are set to revolutionize the landscape of gastrointestinal health diagnostics, providing healthcare professionals with reliable tools for early detection and improved patient outcomes with unprecedented accuracy.

These kits are designed for use in both clinical and research settings, providing valuable tools for physicians, laboratory technicians, and researchers.

Key features of the gastrointestinal diseases diagnostic kits:

CE-marked

For professional in-vitro diagnostic use only

Accurate and rapid result

One-step procedure

No cross-reaction

The newly developed diagnostic kits include:

Rapid H.pylori Antigen Test Card: Rapid H.pylori Antigen Test Card is an in-vitro qualitative immunochromatographic assay for the rapid detection of Helicobacter pylori antigens in human stool specimen. The test results are intended to aid in the diagnosis of H. pylori infection, to monitor the effectiveness of therapeutic treatment and to confirm the eradication of H. pylori in peptic ulcer patients. The test is intended for healthcare professionals’ use. Rapid Salmonella typhi IgG/IgM Combo Test Card: Rapid Salmonella typhi IgG/IgM Combo Test Card is an in-vitro qualitative immunochromatographic assay for the rapid detection of anti-S.typhi antibodies in human whole blood/plasma/serum specimen. The test results are intended to help in the diagnosis of S. typhi infection. The test is intended for healthcare professionals’ use. Rapid V.Cholerae O139 Test: Rapid V.Cholerae O139 Test is a rapid immunochromatographic assay for the qualitative detection of Vibrio Cholerae serogroups O139 in human fecal specimens, environment water, or solid food specimens. The test can be used as a rapid screening test for V. Cholerae in specimens.The test is intended for healthcare professionals’ use. Rapid V.Cholerae O1 Test: Rapid V.Cholerae O1 Test is a rapid immunochromatographic assay for the qualitative detection of Vibrio Cholerae serogroups O1 in human fecal specimens, environment water, or solid food specimens.The test can be used as a rapid screening test for V.Cholerae in specimens.The test is intended for healthcare professionals’ use.

We are excited to introduce these cutting-edge diagnostic kits, which represent a significant advancement in the field of gastrointestinal health.Our goal is to provide healthcare professionals with the tools they need to make accurate and timely diagnostics, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes.These kits reflect our commitment to innovation and excellence in the clinical diagnostics industry.

The kits are now available to order, and the company offers comprehensive customer support and training to ensure optimal usage.