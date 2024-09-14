Flow Robotics and Global Focus announce distribution partnership in USA

Flow Robotics, Copenhagen, Denmark and Global Focus, Dallas, Texas, will bring the liquid handler, flowbot® ONE, and other products to labs throughout USA.

Image Credit: Flow Robotics

Danish robot developer, Flow Robotics, and American supplier of lab equipment, diagnostic test kits, and reagents, Global Focus Marketing & Distribution, have ventured into a distribution partnership to deliver user-friendly liquid handling automation in the US.

Under the new distribution agreement, Global Focus Marketing & Distribution has added the intuitive liquid handler, flowbot® ONE, to their portfolio and Flow Robotics has gained access to a broader American market.

We immediately saw a huge potential in collaborating with Global Focus. They share our values of bringing highly relevant products to labs; solution-based products that are developed for the user, like the flowbot ONE. The US market is flourishing and home to world-leading research- and academic institutes, life science companies and diagnostic labs. Together we can bring user-friendly automation into their workflow and help them thrive.” Kim Christiansen, CEO, Flow Robotics

With a shared vision that automation should neither be complicated nor expensive, the two companies will collaborate to make the flowbot ONE an attractive robotic addition to any lab.

“At Global Focus, we strive to bring the most relevant, dependable, and innovative products to our customers. The flowbot ONE is an affordable and user-friendly liquid handler, something we have seen a huge increase in demand for, over the last few years,” says Adam Schiller, President at Global Focus and adds;

“Setting up a protocol can be an obstacle because most lab scientists are not trained in software programming languages. However, with the flowbot ONE’s drag and drop software, anybody can set up and run a protocol immediately. The flowbot ONE is by far the most intuitive and robust liquid handler I’ve ever seen. Further, it is very simple and quick to install. We’re excited to work with Flow Robotics and introduce it to labs across the US. I’d like also to take this opportunity to thank Arne Madsen and ScanMed Partners, who have played a critical role in connecting Global Focus with Flow Robotics facilitating this important partnership that will transform, the automatic liquid handling market.”

Flow Robotics and Global Focus Marketing & Distribution are keen to show customers how the flowbot® ONE can increase their throughput, reduce their error rate, improve their results, and create better working conditions – whether they are seasoned robot users or taking their very first steps on a new and exciting automation journey.