Zeqi exhibits multifunctional therapeutic potential in modern medicine

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Zeqi (Euphorbia helioscopia L.), is a widely distributed plant of the Euphorbiaceae family. Zeqi is a famous Chinese herbal medicine with the effects of inducing diuresis for removing edema, killing pathogens and relieve itching, etc. It can be used to treat edema, dysentery, osteomyelitis, cancer and many other diseases.

With the development of processing and extraction technologies, a series of active substances have been extracted from Zeqi, including terpenes, steroids, tannins and flavonoids. Among these components, terpenes are the most abundant. Recent pharmacological studies indicated that Zeqi has multifunction including antitumor activity, antiviral activity, anti-inflammatory activity, anthelmintic activity, antibacterial activity, and antioxidant activity.

Pharmacological studies on Zeqi in recent years are summarized in this article to provide a more comprehensive analysis of the application of traditional Chinese medicine Zeqi in clinical treatment and modern medicine.

Liang, Y., et al. (2024) Preliminary study on Zeqi: from pharmacological action of active ingredients to clinical application research. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/AMM-2024-0050.

