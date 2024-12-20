Amira Software Version 2024.2: Enhancing ultrastructure analysis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Thermo Fisher Scientific is excited to announce the release of Thermo Scientific™ Amira™ Software Version 2024.2. This update features groundbreaking AI enhancements and innovative tools designed to elevate image analysis capabilities.

The newly updated Amira Software Version 2024.2 is part of the latest version of Amira Software, which offers advanced functionality to streamline workflows and improve precision in 3D visualization and analysis. By providing tools to explore complex datasets better, the software empowers researchers to push the boundaries of discovery across diverse scientific fields.

Key Software Enhancements and Features

The Amira Software Version 2024.2 introduces the following cutting-edge tools to meet the evolving demands of researchers and industries:

  1. Advanced ROI Feature: Replace the outdated Patch Set tool with this new capability, allowing for precise annotation of specific regions in an image. This feature enhances workflow efficiency and provides greater flexibility in region-specific analyses.

  2. AI-Assisted Segmentation+ Workroom: Deep learning enables you to create, save, and reuse custom models. Compatible with networks like Shallow, VGG16, VGG19, ResNet18, and Generic models, this feature supports advanced segmentation workflows tailored to specific applications.
  3. Enhanced Manual Tools: For researchers requiring more control, upgraded segmentation lasso and brush tools deliver greater precision in object selection. This improvement ensures accurate adjustments and reliable results when working with intricate 3D datasets.

Video Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Driving Innovation in Cellular Ultrastructure Analysis

Thermo Scientific Amira Software Version 2024.2 delivers significant advancements in cellular ultrastructure analysis, a critical field for understanding cell functionality.

Analyzing cellular ultrastructure—distinguishing organelles, membranes, and other subcellular components—is often a complex task. The intricate and interwoven nature of these structures demands powerful, accurate tools to enable successful investigations.

In Amira Software release 2024.2, the Segmentation+ Workroom continues to develop with new features and enhancements, including very precise and innovative segmentation and AI tools. The creation of ground truth data can be more efficient and accurate through the new features available in the Lasso and Brush tools. With the AI-assisted tool, you can annotate small portions of an image to define a region of interest that can be resized and moved according to specific purposes. Finally, it will be possible now to create and reuse a trained model for deep learning in the Segmentation+ Workroom.

All these innovative tools can improve efficiency and accelerate cellular ultrastructure analysis. This understanding is critical for advancing knowledge in areas such as cell biology, neurobiology, disease mechanisms, and potential therapeutic interventions.

Transforming Research Across Industries

The release of Amira Software Version 2024.2 extends its reach to critical industries and applications, including materials science, life sciences, and energy research.

This software release underscores Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dedication to advancing analytical technologies. By addressing the most pressing challenges in research and industry, the software equips scientists with the tools they need to achieve faster, more precise results.

For more information on the latest features and enhancements in Amira Software Version 2024.2, visit the Thermo Fisher Scientific product page.

Source:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thermo Fisher Scientific - Software. (2024, December 20). Amira Software Version 2024.2: Enhancing ultrastructure analysis. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 20, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241220/Amira-Software-Version-20242-Enhancing-ultrastructure-analysis.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thermo Fisher Scientific - Software. "Amira Software Version 2024.2: Enhancing ultrastructure analysis". News-Medical. 20 December 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241220/Amira-Software-Version-20242-Enhancing-ultrastructure-analysis.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thermo Fisher Scientific - Software. "Amira Software Version 2024.2: Enhancing ultrastructure analysis". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241220/Amira-Software-Version-20242-Enhancing-ultrastructure-analysis.aspx. (accessed December 20, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Thermo Fisher Scientific - Software. 2024. Amira Software Version 2024.2: Enhancing ultrastructure analysis. News-Medical, viewed 20 December 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241220/Amira-Software-Version-20242-Enhancing-ultrastructure-analysis.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Thermo Fisher Scientific - Software

See all content from Thermo Fisher Scientific - Software

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback