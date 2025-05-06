Scitegrity Limited has achieved a King’s Award for Enterprise

Scitegrity Limited has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Scitegrity is one of 197 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise. Announced today (Tuesday 6 May), Scitegrity has been recognised for its excellence in International Trade. A total of 199 Awards, of which 116 are for International Trade are made with two companies being recognised with two Awards.

Employing 7 people, Scitegrity was founded in 2011 by Ian Johns and Joe Bradley and provides regulatory compliance solutions to the Pharmaceutical and chemicals industry, allowing clients to easily identify regulated chemicals globally and simplify the international shipping of chemicals.

Scitegrity CEO, Joe Bradley said

“We are delighted and extremely honoured to receive this aware in recognition of the years of hard work and dedication by our small, tight knit team. When we started in 2011, it wasn’t clear whether what we planned we technically feasible, however our software is now used by 5 of the worlds top 10 pharmaceutical companies and dozens of other research organisations around the world. I’m incredibly proud of my team and all that they have achieved.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

