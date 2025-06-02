KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Live from AHCJ: Shock and awe in federal health policy

The host

Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News' weekly health policy news podcast, "What the Health?" A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book "Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z," now in its third edition.

Cuts to health programs made by the second Trump administration in its first 100 days are already having an impact at the state and local level. And additional reductions under consideration in Congress could have even more far-reaching effects on the nation's health care system writ large.

In this special episode of "KFF Health News’ ‘What the Health?’" national and local experts join host Julie Rovner for a live conversation at the Association of Health Care Journalists' annual meeting in Los Angeles. This conversation was taped on Friday, May 30.

Joining Rovner are Rachel Nuzum, senior vice president for policy at The Commonwealth Fund; Berenice Núñez Constant, senior vice president of government relations and civic engagement at AltaMed Health Services; and Anish Mahajan, chief deputy director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Panelists

Rachel Nuzum- The Commonwealth Fund

Berenice Núñez- Constant AltaMed Health Services

Anish Mahajan- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Credits

Francis Ying Audio producer

Emmarie Huetteman Editor