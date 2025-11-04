Protecting Rare Plants with a Monmouth Scientific Class 2 Biological Safety Cabinet

Protecting the UK’s rare and endangered plants requires precision, expertise, and the right technology. At the National Trust’s Plant Conservation Centre (PCC), staff are using a Monmouth Scientific Class 2 Biological Safety Cabinet to propagate delicate species in completely sterile conditions. The equipment allows the PCC to safeguard both staff and plants while increasing the success of its vital conservation work.

Image Credit: Monmouth Scientific

For the specialists at the centre, propagation is both an art and a science. Working with fragile species, some on the brink of extinction, demands absolute precision and sterile conditions. Techniques such as grafting and tissue culture, where flower buds, meristems, or leaf sections are grown under laboratory conditions, leave no room for error.

Despite their expertise, the team faced an ongoing challenge; how to maintain the highest biosecurity standards while ensuring staff safety and efficient workflows. They needed a solution that would:

Protect both staff and plant material during intricate propagation.

Maintain a sterile environment to eliminate contamination.

Support efficient, repeatable processes for research and conservation.

To overcome these challenges, the National Trust partnered with Monmouth Scientific, selecting the Guardian Class 2 MSC to deliver the precision and protection their work demanded.

The cabinet provides a controlled, sterile workspace essential for delicate propagation and tissue culture. Its advanced airflow system protects personnel, plant material, and the wider environment simultaneously:

Personnel Protection: Inward airflow prevents staff exposure to biological material.

Sample Protection: A sterile airflow prevents contamination of sensitive plant tissues.

Environmental Protection: Exhaust air is filtered, maintaining laboratory safety.

Integrated into the PCC’s wider biosecurity protocols, the Class 2 MSC now underpins key conservation practices, including strict quarantine for newly acquired material and enhanced hygiene measures across all lab activity.

“The Monmouth Scientific Class 2 is now fundamental to our work and ensures that both our staff and plant material are fully protected,” said Chris Trimmer, National Trust Plant Conservation Centre Manager. “It allows us to carry out delicate plant propagation safely and efficiently. The team at Monmouth Scientific have been fantastic to work with, their guidance and support made the installation and integration into our lab entirely seamless.”

Since installing the Monmouth Scientific Class 2 MSC, the PCC has achieved measurable improvements in its conservation work:

Improved Propagation Rates: Reduced contamination has led to greater success in tissue culture and micropropagation.

Enhanced Safety: Staff can work confidently in a fully protected environment.

Increased Efficiency: Reliable, repeatable workflows have accelerated conservation progress.

The cabinet now plays an essential role in the PCC’s broader mission, maintaining seed and tissue banks, supporting reintroduction projects, and advancing collaborations with universities and research institutes.

Through this partnership, Monmouth Scientific and the National Trust are demonstrating how technology and conservation can work hand in hand to protect the UK’s botanical heritage. From the sterile environment of the laboratory to the rewilded landscapes of the countryside, every protected specimen represents a vital step to preserve biodiversity for future generations.