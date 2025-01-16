Monmouth Scientific Modular Cleanroom expansion enhances production for Womed

The Client: Womed

Womed, based at the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Montpellier, France, is a biotechnology firm specialising in innovative solutions for women's reproductive health. With a focus on developing and manufacturing medical devices, Womed is committed to maintaining the highest standards of precision, cleanliness, and quality in their production processes.

The Challenge: Upgrading for Growth

In 2021, Monmouth Scientific installed an ISO 7 Modular Cleanroom for Womed. As production demands surged, the company required a significant expansion of their cleanroom facilities to accommodate increased manufacturing capacity. The challenge in 2024 lay in delivering a large-scale upgrade that maintained strict ISO 7 compliance, adhered to tight deadlines, and met budgetary constraints—all without disrupting ongoing operations.

The Solution: Monmouth Scientific's Modular Expansion

Monmouth Scientific delivered a seamless solution by leveraging the flexibility and scalability of the modularity cleanroom system. The upgrade involved increasing the cleanroom surface area and adding a changing atrium. This modular approach ensured that the expansion was both efficient and scalable, incorporating critical infrastructure enhancements to support increased production demands.

Key Specifications of the Cleanroom Upgrade:

Room Expa nsion: Significant increase in the cleanroom’s operational surface area to handle higher production volumes.

Changing Atrium: Addition of an atrium for improved workflow and contamination control.

Air Filtration: Installation of an additional CAMT2000 unit and Terminal HEPA Filter to maintain ISO 7 cleanliness standards.

Infrastructure Enhancements: Additional Coved Skirting and Exhaust Grill for seamless cleanroom maintenance. Floor Tiles covering the expanded work area, including the atrium. Installation of an additional sliding door entry for enhanced accessibility. Four additional LED Light Panels to ensure consistent working environment illumination.



Client Testimonial

Othmane Jaidi, Production Engineer at Womed, praised Monmouth Scientific's solution:

"Womed required an upgrade to our cleanroom space to meet our expanding production needs, and Monmouth Scientific delivered an exceptional solution. By extending our cleanroom and adding an atrium, the solution allowed us to scale up rapidly and effectively. Their modular approach ensured we only incorporated what was essential, maximising both efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The project adhered strictly to our timeline, which was critical for maintaining production flow. Monmouth Scientific’s flexibility and commitment to delivering a tailored solution made all the difference in supporting Womed’s growth."

Benefits of the Modular Cleanroom Expansion

Scalability: The modular design allowed Womed to expand their cleanroom with minimal disruption, ensuring they could meet growing production demands without extensive downtime.

Cost-Effectiveness: By only incorporating necessary components, Monmouth Scientific delivered a solution that balanced functionality and budget constraints.

Efficiency: The addition of a changing atrium improved workflow and reduced contamination risks, optimising production processes.

Rapid Installation: The project was completed on schedule, ensuring that Womed’s production flow remained uninterrupted.

Compliance: The upgraded cleanroom continues to meet ISO 7 standards, ensuring that all production activities maintain the highest levels of cleanliness and quality.

The Result

Monmouth Scientific's modular cleanroom solution provided Womed with the flexibility and scalability required to support their growth. The successful expansion exemplifies how tailored, modular designs can adapt to the evolving needs of biotechnology firms, ensuring they can scale production to meet rising demands without compromising operational efficiency.

